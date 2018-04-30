Aidy Bryant is married! The Saturday Night Live star recently wed her longtime love, Conner O’Malley.

Bryant, 30, shared the news on Monday, April 30, via Instagram.

“💕,” she simply wrote alongside a photo of herself walking down the aisle with her new husband.

The I Feel Pretty actress announced during an April 2017 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers that she was engaged to O’Malley.

“We’ve been together a long time; we’ve been together almost nine years. So, a lot of the shimmer and shine has faded and we’re just living every damn day as best we can,” Bryant told Meyers about her relationship. “We’ve seen each other through a lot. Like, he used to work as a full-blown garbage man — not a joke, just a garbage man. I used to sweep up hair in a barber shop. I mean, we’ve, like, been through it.”

Bryant also detailed how the former SNL writer proposed.

“I had my purse and our mail and all these boxes, and I walked to our door and our dog had a bow tie on. I was like, ‘My dog doesn’t wear a bow tie! Where is he going tonight?’ Basically, the second I shut the door, a man — who I discovered was Conner — frantically came around the corner and was just like, ‘Will you marry me?!’” Bryant explained at the time. “No box. No ‘I love you.’ Just a man in full terror standing very far from a dog in a bow tie, just holding a loose ring going, ‘Will you marry me?!’ I was like, ‘What?!’ I truly couldn’t comprehend what was happening, and I kept saying, ‘Is this a joke? Are you doing a joke?’ And then I said, ‘Of course I’ll marry you. I love you.’ And it was really nice.”

She added: “He was like, ‘Well, you always said that you wanted it to happen in our house if it ever happened.’ I was like, ‘That’s true; I wanted it to be private.’ He was like, ‘But I also knew you probably wanted to be wearing a bra and have makeup on, so I knew I had to do it after you just got home from work — otherwise it would never be another moment.’”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!