Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, did an adorable PDA about the importance of washing your hands amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her doting maternal grandmother, Tina Lawson, shared the video on Instagram on Saturday, April 18, writing, “Blue’s PSA My brilliant granddaughter Blue did this experiment to show how washing your hands fights the virus.”

In the one-minute video, the 8-year-old shares an experiment that shows how soap repels pepper granules the same way it does the virus.

“Hey, y’all. Since we’re stuck at home, I have this little DIY experiment you can do at home too. This is why it’s important to wash your hands,” Blue Ivy says as she rests her hands on a gray kitchen counter (her face isn’t shown).

Showing a ramekin with a mixture of “a lot of different types of soap” alongside a soup bowl with a mix of water and cracked black pepper to represent the coronavirus, she continues, “So you’re going to want to stick your finger inside of the mixture of soaps — make sure you get a lot on there — then put your finger in it [the bowl] and the virus goes out.”

As she stuck her finger in the bowl, all of the pepper automatically was repelled to the edge. “This is why it’s very important to wash your hands, ’cause if you wash your hands, your hands will stay clean, but if you keep your hands dirty, you might get sick. So, peace out, I hope you guys are staying safe. Wash your hands extra and stay at home. Love y’all. Bye.”

“Blue Ivy has the sweetest voice!” one fan tweeted. “Omg melted my heart hearing her talk.” “That’s DOCTOR Blue Ivy Carter to you,” another wrote.

Blue Ivy’s helpful video came hours after her mom took part in the One World: Together at Home concert. While she didn’t perform, the Grammy winner, 38, praised the “true heroes” — “the doctors, the nurses and other health care workers who are away from their families taking care of ours,” as well as “those in the food industry, delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees who are working so that we can be safe in our homes.”

Then Beyoncé highlighted the African-American community, which is being affected by COVID-19 at a high rate.

“Black Americans belong to these parts of the workforce that don’t have the luxury of working from home. And African-American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk,” the “Run the World” singer said. “This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate in America. In a recent report from my home city of Houston, Texas, it showed that COVID-19 deaths within Houston city limits, 57 percent of fatal cases are African-Americans.”

“Please protect yourselves,” Beyoncé concluded. “We are one family and we need you. We need your voices, your abilities and your strength all over this world. I know it’s very hard, but please be patient, stay encouraged, keep the faith, stay positive and continue to pray for our heroes. Good night and God bless you.”

