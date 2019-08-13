



Blue Ivy Carter is quietly becoming a professional makeup artist at the humble age of seven.

Over the past few months, Blue’s been making major headlines. She recently collabed with her mom, Beyonce, in the song “Brown Skin Girl” for the Grammy winner’s The Lion King: The Gift album. And before that, she also had a cameo in Queen Bey’s “Spirit” music video. Now, she’s apparently on her way towards becoming the next Sir John.

11 Trendy Pieces You Need from Beyonce’s ‘90s-Inspired BeySearch Collection

Tina Knowles Lawson, mother to Beyonce and grandmother to Blue Ivy, told Entertainment Tonight in an interview at the BeautyCon Festival in Los Angeles that she’s quickly mastering the art of makeup — and here we are struggling to contour.

“I’ve bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad’s dismay!” says Lawson. “It’s just for playtime. We have fun!”

Keep in mind that Blue probably isn’t binging YouTube tutorials to learn how to perfect her eye makeup. But the fact that she’s Beyonce’s daughter explains her many talents, particularly the way she dares to try new looks. “She puts stones and does all this fancy stuff,” gushes Knowles. “She can do a perfect cat eye. She’s a little artist.”

As for when Knowles thinks it’s time to let Blue start wearing makeup on the daily, she says, “I think about 13. It’s when I started letting my girls wear makeup. A little lip gloss, maybe a little blush and I always believed in mascara, that’s so fun. But not any base and all that stuff, that’s a little much.” Foundation can come later on!

Every Epic Fashion Look Beyonce Wears in Her ‘Spirit’ Music Video for ‘The Lion King’

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the star offspring’s talents in the makeup department. Back in 2016, Beyonce posted a photo to her Instagram feed of her applying red lipstick. In the photo, she’s already wearing multicolored sequins on her face — and what looks like black eyeliner on her lids. Blue was just six at the time and based on Lawson’s revelations, we can only imagine that she’s built on that skill set over the past three years.

We’re still waiting on photo or video evidence of Blue’s cat eye skills, but in the meantime, we’ll take Lawson’s word for it.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!