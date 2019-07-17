Beyonce’s new video for The Lion King’s “Spirit” just dropped and it’s filled with so many incredible looks, we can hardly pick a favorite. So instead,we’re just going to obsess over every single one.

A beautiful celebration of African culture, the four-and-a-half minute-long clip weaves together shots from the movie with snippets of Queen Bey singing and dancing all while looking absolutely fabulous (obviously).

Styled by Zerina Akers, the voice of Nala showcases ten standout looks ranging from a ruffled full-skirt dress to a graphic black and white pantsuit to a piece entirely made up of pearl-like embellishments. Shot at Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon, the desert landscape serves as Beyonce’s runway as she embraces a variety of colors, prints and designs.

According to Vogue, the different costume pieces were a mix of custom and couture from designers all over the world. For instance, Dakar-based label Tongoro Studio recreated its black and white Bamako print to turn it into a tailored pantsuit, while Brazilian brand Maison Alexandrine created the cowrie shell dress.

As much as we loved all the different pieces, one of our favorite parts was the sweet style moment she and Blue Ivy have at the start. In similar but not quite matching layered pink dresses, the mother-daughter duo continues to prove they’re a fashion force to be reckoned with. Case in point: their matching McQueen dresses at the Lion King premiere on Tuesday, July 9.

Aside from the ensembles, the award-winning artist also rocked a couple of different hairstyles that we are so here for. Throughout most of the video, the “Sorry” singer wore her hair down with a textured crimped finish, but there was one part where she wore her hair in fierce braids.

From a neon green number to a sparkly fringe jumpsuit, keep scrolling to see all ten of Beyonce’s looks in the “Spirit” music video.