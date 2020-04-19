Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez and more delivered stunning performances during the One World: Together at Home concert on Saturday, April 18.

The eight-hour event initially streamed live on social media during the day before the main event began at 8 p.m. ET. The two-hour concert featuring Elton John, Celine Dion, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Swift, Lopez, Gaga and more, aired on NBC, CBS and ABC and was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Gaga, 34, worked with Global Citizen to transform its #TogetherAtHome digital concert series into the star-studded event, which has already raised more than $35 million that will go to the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. The fund has already sent personal protection equipment to 75 countries and more than a million diagnostic kids to 126 countries.

As the online event wound up with Jennifer Hudson singing an emotional rendition of “Hallelujah,” the “Stupid Love” singer took to her Instagram to share her excitement over what was to come and kissed her boyfriend Michael Polansky.

She then shared a series of Instagram Story videos that showed her reacting to the performances, which included Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones reforming via video.

As Stevie Wonder sang a tribute to his friend the late Bill Withers with “Lean on Me” and “Love’s in Need of Love Today,” Gaga jumped up and down in front of the TV and hugged herself as she exclaimed, “I love you, Stevie.”

She also shared her admiration for Paul McCartney, who performed “Lady Madonna,” adding, “Thank you all the health care workers, we love you!”

Then as Sam Smith and John Legend performed “Stand By Me,” the Oscar winner sang along as her boyfriend joined in.

By the time Billie Joe Armstrong sang “Wake Me Up When September Ends,” the singer was crying. “Thank you so much to Billie Joe and Green Day for this beautiful song,” she said as she wiped the tears from her eyes and snuggled into her boyfriend’s shoulder. “I know how much you love the world. I’ve always known, since I was a kid.”

Scroll down to see some of the best performances from the One World: Together at Home concert.

