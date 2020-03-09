Daddy-daughter bonding time! Blue Ivy Carter got to spend quality time with her famous father, Jay-Z, at an NBA game on Sunday, March 8.

Blue, 8, and the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 50, made an appearance at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to watch the Los Angeles Lakers go up against fellow Californian team the Clippers. The game concluded with the Lakers beating the Clippers 112 to 103.

The young girl looked super chic while sitting courtside, wearing a “Blue is my name” jean jacket with black leggings and black Fendi combat boots. She had her hair styled in braids.

During her Staples Center visit, she and her father had a post-game encounter with Lakers player LeBron James. A shy Blue sweetly tried to hide behind Jay-Z when the basketballer approached them, but she ultimately wound up shaking the 35-year-old athlete’s hand after the rapper dapped him up.

Blue has attended many sporting events throughout the years with Jay-Z and her mom, Beyoncé. In January, she traveled with her parents to Miami to hit Super Bowl LIV. While at the football game, the trio made an appearance on the stadium’s jumbotron screen. She still looked as chic as ever, wearing a black cropped leather jacket and matching miniskirt that she paired with combat boots.

In 2018, Blue stepped out to attend the NBA All-Star Game with the 38-year-old “Formation” singer, her grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson and her grandma’s husband, Richard Lawson. The child carried a dark blue Louis Vuitton purse with her, which was valued at a reported $1,820.

Blue is Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s firstborn child. The couple, who wed in 2008, are also parents of 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

In Beyoncé’s Homecoming documentary, she opened up about how becoming a mother has changed her perspective on life. “Physically, it was a lot to juggle,” she admitted in the 2019 Netflix flick. “It’s like, before, I could rehearse 15 hours straight. I have children, I have a husband, I have to take care of my body.”

Scroll down to see photos of Blue and Jay-Z at Sunday’s game, and more!