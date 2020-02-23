Blue Ivy Carter Wins NAACP Image Award at Age 8 for ‘Brown Skin Girl’

Following in her parents’ footsteps! Blue Ivy Carter won her first NAACP Image Award for her song, “Brown Skin Girl,” on Friday, February 21, making her the youngest person to win a major award.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s 8-year-old daughter took home the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration, along with her mother, WizKid, and Saint JHN, who are also featured on the track. The award was announced at NAACP’s non-televised dinner on Friday night ahead of the main ceremony on Saturday, February 22.

Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Knowles, praised her accomplishment via Instagram on Saturday.

“Congratulations BLUE IVY on your NAACP award last night for singing and writing on ‘Brown Skin Girl’ from the Album The Gift,” Knowles, 66, penned. “The youngest artist to win a major award. Grandma is soo proud of you 8 years old!!!! You are giving all the beautiful little brown girls a voice.”

Beyoncé, 38, took home a number of trophies on Saturday, including Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album for The Lion King: The Gift, Outstanding Song – Traditional for her single “Spirit,” Outstanding Album and Outstanding Variety (Series or Special) for Beyoncé’s Homecoming: The Live Album and Outstanding Female Artist.

Blue Ivy proved she can carry Beyoncé’s musical torch when “Brown Skin Girl” became her first song on the Billboard Hot 100 when it debuted at No. 76 in July.

Knowles told Us Weekly in November 2018 that Blue Ivy has been performing “since birth” but at the time she “hasn’t decided yet” if she wants to pursue show business.

“But whatever she wants to do, she will definitely be able to do it because she’s good at a lot of things,” the House of Deréon designer said.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z, 50, welcomed Blue Ivy in 2012 followed by 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi five years later. A source told Us in June 2019 that despite the power couple’s busy schedules, they always make time to bond with their children.

“Jay-Z and Beyonce have nannies for the kids and their assistants help out too, but they mostly try and bring the kids everywhere,” the insider said at the time. “Blue always travels with Beyoncé and comes with her when she’s working. The twins are getting older and Beyoncé has been taking them out a little more too. … They’re a very tight-knit family and like to do everything together.”