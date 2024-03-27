Travis Kelce once ate a 30-slice pizza, and he’s not sure he’d do it again.

During the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Travis, 34, and his brother, Jason Kelce, revealed the “first thing” they planned to do while visiting Cincinnati, Ohio, was grab food from Adriatico’s pizza. (Travis and Jason, 36, are set to do a live recording of their podcast in their college town next month.)

“I’ve seen you eat a full Bearcat all by yourself,” Jason, 36, said, referring to the joint’s 30-slice dish, which feeds 10-12 people, per their website. “Which was an impressive feat.”

Travis replied, “And I was bigger than you right now.” Jason joked that Travis was “enormous,” adding,“Might’ve been the most impressive physical feat I’ve ever seen you do.”

Travis noted that he “got back down to 250 and won a Super Bowl the next year.”

While Travis was previously game for the challenge, he confessed he may not be up for it this year. “Maybe not a Bearcat,” he told Jason.

Travis made headlines earlier this month when he was spotted in his hometown in Cleveland, Ohio at a local pizza joint, Pizzeria Geraci’s Slice Shop. The eatery shared a pic of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end at the time, writing via Instagram, “When NFL star and Heights legend @killatrav swings by Geraci’s Slice Shop, you know it’s going to be a touchdown-worthy slice. Next time bring Taylor 😉 🏈🍕.”

Travis made a pit stop at his old stomping grounds after jetting off to the Bahamas with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The insider said Swift, 34, and Travis needed “a break from the buzz of their careers” and “spending quality time together and with friends and family.”

After making the trip back home, Travis was spotted with Swift in Los Angeles. The pair were photographed during a lunch outing at Nobu in Malibu, and left the restaurant holding hands.

“Taylor was laughing a lot and Travis was telling stories, they hardly took their eyes off each other,” an eyewitness told Us. “She couldn’t stop smiling, they seemed very comfortable with each other, they were very close. They leaned into each other the whole time while they were talking.”