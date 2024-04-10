Don’t worry, 92%ers — Travis Kelce and brother Jason Kelce’s live “New Heights” podcast show will still go on despite inclement weather.

“Due to weather and safety concerns we are moving the Lombaby Games & New Heights Live inside to Fifth-Third Arena,” the official “New Heights” account shared via X on Wednesday, April 10.

Alongside the announcement was a message that indicated “both the Lombaby Games and Live Show will take place in the arena, doors open at 5 p.m.” (Jason, 36, previously explained that the Lombaby Games, named in honor of the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy, would feature teams competing in a series of challenges.)

The live event is set to take place on Thursday, April 11, and according to The Weather Channel, severe thunderstorms are expected in Cincinnati. The podcast’s account noted that fans who have purchased tickets would be granted entry into the arena, encouraging them to “keep an eye” on their email for updated seating and ticket information.

The post concluded by teasing, “The intern who forgot to check the weather app has been reassigned.”

The “New Heights” live show was originally scheduled at Nippert Stadium, where both Travis, 34, and Jason played football during their collegiate careers at The University of Cincinnati.

“Due to the venue change, new ticket information and validation will be communicated via email to the primary purchaser by 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11,” the official Cincinnati Bearcats account posted via X on Wednesday. “All purchased tickets will be honored. All efforts will be made to maintain the equivalent seating structure for fans.”

Ahead of their trip back to their old stomping grounds, Jason and Travis revealed the “first thing” they planned to do in Cincinnati was grabbing a bite from Adriatico’s pizza.

“I’ve seen you eat a full Bearcat all by yourself,” Jason said on their podcast in March, referring to the joint’s 30-slice dish, which feeds 10-12 people, per their website. “Which was an impressive feat.”

After Travis joked he was “bigger” than Jason is now after finishing the pizza, Jason agreed and confirmed that his brother was “enormous.” Jason added, “Might’ve been the most impressive physical feat I’ve ever seen you do.”

Between prepping for his live show, keeping up with his training during the NFL offseason and balancing a relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis has found time to begin filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity.

The upcoming Amazon Prime competition series, which is hosted by Travis, pits contestants against three celebrities as they answer trivia questions. Us Weekly exclusively revealed the Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader reboot’s title earlier this month.

“He’s funny and has the wits for it,” a source exclusively told Us of Travis. “He’s the perfect host. It’s a great gig for him.”