Celebrity Moms

A Guide to the ‘Today’ Show Hosts’ Families: Get to Know Their Kids and Spouses

A Guide to the Today Show Hosts Families- Get to KnowTheir Kids and Spouses
Courtesy of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb & Al Roker/Instagram

The hosts of the Today show have shared several glimpses into their family lives on the show and online over the years.

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and more of the NBC morning show stars have welcomed children over the years. Kotb, for her part, became a mother in February 2017 when she adopted her daughter Haley with then-partner Joel Schiffman.

“She’s a Valentine’s baby. She is the love of my life,” Kotb gushed on the show at the time. “I didn’t know my heart could feel like this. This is a moment in my life that I never thought would happen, and here it is, happening to me.”

The pair’s family continued to grow with the addition of their daughter Hope in April 2019. “She is laying on the pillow right now,” Kotb told her cohosts while calling in to the show. “I’m feeding her. I can’t believe it. Like, I’m sitting here and, you know, you think that maybe you have gotten what you deserve, but man, I’m so happy she is here.”

Kotb and Schiffman have continued to coparent their girls following their split in January 2022.

Keep scrolling to get to know the families of the Today show hosts:

