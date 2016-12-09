News update! Savannah Guthrie and her husband, Mike Feldman, have welcomed a baby boy. The Today show cohost announced the news with her colleagues on the NBC program on Friday, December 9.

Charles Max Feldman arrived on Thursday. He weighed in at 9 pounds, 8 ounces and measured 21.5 inches. He now joins big sister Vale, 2.

"We are so grateful. Blessings overflow. Along with tears of joy," Guthrie, 44, tweeted.

"Every once in a while, something really BIG happens in your life," Feldman, 48, added. "So blessed. #family."

Baby Charley weighed in at 9 lbs. 8 oz. and measured 21.5 inches long. The proud parents are doing great! https://t.co/kIMNaaghXE pic.twitter.com/IF5IbnhpWo — TODAY (@TODAYshow) December 9, 2016

The proud parents, who tied the knot in March 2014, also showed off their little one. In pics, Guthrie is seen holding their son on her hospital bed. Charles, known as "Charley," already has a full head of hair.

The newborn has had some famous visitors, too. In another snapshot, Guthrie's cohost Matt Lauer is all smiles during their first meet and greet.

Earlier this month, Guthrie spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about becoming a mom while in her forties. "I didn’t have my act together [before]. I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works," she said. "I think that’s why I feel such an acute level of gratitude about getting to have a baby. Because I know how late it is in the game, you know? I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby. And to get to have a second is just beyond."

