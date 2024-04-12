Travis and Jason Kelce ended their live “New Heights” podcast taping at the University of Cincinnati on a celebratory note.

The brothers were surprised with an honorary college graduation ceremony at the Fifth Third Arena on Thursday, April 11, as neither Travis, 34, nor Jason, 36, were able to walk at their respective UC graduation ceremonies. They were joined on stage by their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce.

Travis was not permitted to walk at his college graduation ceremony in 2012 after he was unable to return a football helmet the school claimed he lost. He was presented with the missing helmet on Thursday, allowing him to complete his college journey. (Both Travis and Jason played football during their time at UC.)

“Travis and Jason Kelce both earned University of Cincinnati degrees but couldn’t take part in graduation ceremonies. UC is fixing that tonight,” sports radio personality Dan Hoard captioned an X pic of the pair sporting graduation caps and gowns on stage.

Related: Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's Most Supportive Quotes About Each Other Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have an enviable sibling bond full of support, laughter and, of course, football. As the brothers have found success in the NFL, they have shared glimpses of their relationship off the field. Their family even served as inspiration for Travis’ Saturday Night Live monologue, which he hosted for the first […]

Hoard also shared an X video of Travis accepting his diploma “Travis Kelce style” by chugging a drink before shaking hands with a UC professor.

In more social media footage from the podcast taping, Travis was asked to share a few “words of wisdom” as an honorary student commencement speaker. “Before we make this thing official, I thought I’d give you guys some advice: You gotta fight for your right to party!” he shouted, quoting his go-to Beastie Boys track “Fight For Your Right.”

The UC Bearcats’ official X page posted several pics of the special moment on Thursday, writing, “A surprise commencement we’ll never forget. Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up those diplomas! 🤣.”

Travis and Jason’s special “New Heights” episode was originally set to be filmed outside at the football stadium but was moved indoors due to inclement weather. In addition to being supported by their parents at the event, Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, was also in attendance at the taping. Upon being shown on camera, Kylie, 32, hilariously hid behind a printout of Jason’s face.

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Brought Up Taylor Swift on 'New Heights' Podcast Travis Kelce hasn’t shied away from giving girlfriend Taylor Swift her flowers on his podcast. The couple’s romance began shortly after the first time Travis mentioned the pop star on the “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. In July 2023, Travis recalled how he saw Swift perform at the Arrowhead Stadium […]

Donna, for her part, supported her sons by wearing her Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles jersey, as well as brought a bouquet of balloons featuring balloon versions of their football jerseys. “Mama Kelce wouldn’t miss her boys’ first arena show ❤️💚,” the “New Heights” X account captioned a pic of Donna on Thursday.

Travis’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, did not appear to join the Kelce family at the “New Heights” taping, but the Kansas City Chiefs star gave the pop star a special shout-out. He was seen dancing along to her hit song “Shake It Off” in social media footage from the event, calling the 1989 track “one of my favorites.”