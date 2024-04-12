Travis Kelce is revealing which of Taylor Swift‘s songs is his favorite.

While playing the game “Name That Tune” during the “New Heights” live show at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, April 11, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was seen dancing onstage as the track played over the speakers.

“‘Shake It Off!'” Kelce excitedly yelled into the microphone as the crowd cheered, adding, “That’s one of my favorites.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion’s admission about his love for his girlfriend’s music shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Earlier this month, Kelce told Entertainment Tonight that Swift’s music is his “everyday playlist, not just my game day.”

He explained, “I’m a real music lover and it goes all over the place, especially when it comes to a game day playlist because I go all over. Things from my childhood. My high school pep band used to play ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’ from Outkast. On top of that, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz back in the day had a song called ‘Duffle Bag Boy’ and I loved that. I play everything, from the old school jock jams from being a little kid. It goes all over the place.”

Travis and older brother Jason Kelce – both of whom played football for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college – returned to their alma mater for a special live show of their sports podcast.

Though the event was originally held at Nippert Stadium, it was moved indoors to Fifth Third Arena due to rain, University of Cincinnati Athletics Deputy AD Anthony Di Fino said on Wednesday, April 10.

A portion of the ticket sales from the event was also donated to Cincy Reigns, which provides financial support to the university’s athletes.

Though it is unclear if Swift, 35, attended the “New Heights” live show, Travis and Jason, 36, were joined by their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

Jason and Travis first announced their live show in a joint statement in March.

“We are beyond excited to bring ‘New Heights’ to Alumni Weekend to celebrate with the people who have helped shape us into the men we are today,” they said. “University of Cincinnati and Nippert Stadium hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to sharing this fun night with our Bearcats family and the 92%ers.”

The siblings launched “New Heights” 2022, and at this year’s iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, they took home the award for Podcast of the Year.