Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ 1 of His Favorite Songs at ‘New Heights’ Live Show

By
Travis Kelce Is Looking Forward to Taylor Swifts London Shows
Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Michael Owens/Getty Images;Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Travis Kelce is revealing which of Taylor Swift‘s songs is his favorite.

While playing the game “Name That Tune” during the “New Heights” live show at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Thursday, April 11, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, was seen dancing onstage as the track played over the speakers.

“‘Shake It Off!'” Kelce excitedly yelled into the microphone as the crowd cheered, adding, “That’s one of my favorites.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion’s admission about his love for his girlfriend’s music shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Celebrities on Their Favorite Taylor Swift Era or Song

Related: Celebrities on Their Favorite Taylor Swift Era or Song: Ryan Gosling, More

Earlier this month, Kelce told Entertainment Tonight that Swift’s music is his “everyday playlist, not just my game day.”

He explained, “I’m a real music lover and it goes all over the place, especially when it comes to a game day playlist because I go all over. Things from my childhood. My high school pep band used to play ‘SpottieOttieDopaliscious’ from Outkast. On top of that, Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz back in the day had a song called ‘Duffle Bag Boy’ and I loved that. I play everything, from the old school jock jams from being a little kid. It goes all over the place.”

Travis and older brother Jason Kelce – both of whom played football for the Cincinnati Bearcats in college – returned to their alma mater for a special live show of their sports podcast.

Every Time Travis Kelce Gushed Over Taylor Swift on His and Jason Kelces New Heights Podcast

Related: Every Time Travis Kelce Brought Up Taylor Swift on ‘New Heights’ Podcast

Though the event was originally held at Nippert Stadium, it was moved indoors to Fifth Third Arena due to rain, University of Cincinnati Athletics Deputy AD Anthony Di Fino said on Wednesday, April 10.

A portion of the ticket sales from the event was also donated to Cincy Reigns, which provides financial support to the university’s athletes.

Though it is unclear if Swift, 35, attended the “New Heights” live show, Travis and Jason, 36, were joined by their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce.

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

Jason and Travis first announced their live show in a joint statement in March.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline

“We are beyond excited to bring ‘New Heights’ to Alumni Weekend to celebrate with the people who have helped shape us into the men we are today,” they said. “University of Cincinnati and Nippert Stadium hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to sharing this fun night with our Bearcats family and the 92%ers.”

The siblings launched “New Heights” 2022, and at this year’s iHeartRadio Podcast Awards, they took home the award for Podcast of the Year.

In this article

Taylor Swift Bio Pic

Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce Laughs Off Coaches Bill Belichick and Andy Reid's Comments About Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!