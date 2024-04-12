Kylie Kelce showed up to support Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce at the live show of their “New Heights” podcast in Cincinnati.

Kylie, 32, could be spotted front row at the University of Cincinnait on Thursday, April 11, directly in front of Jason and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce. When cameras approached her during the taping, she could be seen trying to hide behind a print out of her husband Jason’s face while laughing.

Travis, 34, and Jason, 36, returned to their alma mater on Thursday, April 11, for a special edition of their sports podcast. The brothers took over Nippert Stadium, where they played for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team during their college careers, and donated a portion of ticket sales to Cincy Reigns, which provides financial support to the university’s athletes.

“We are beyond excited to bring ‘New Heights’ to Alumni Weekend to celebrate with the people who have helped shape us into the men we are today,” Travis and Jason said in a joint statement in March. “University of Cincinnati and Nippert Stadium hold a special place in our hearts, and we look forward to sharing this fun night with our Bearcats family and the 92%ers.”

While the “New Heights” podcast has been a hit since its 2022 debut, it has only gained more popularity since Travis began dating Swift, 34, in the summer of 2023. The couple have been enjoying rare downtime as Travis is in the NFL offseason and Swift is on a break from the international leg of her Eras Tour. Travis recently told People that he is “the happiest I’ve ever been.”

“They’re having so much fun and enjoying things,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month, while a second insider added that their relationship is “very serious” and has them “thinking of next steps.”

PRINCESS KYANA IN THE BUILDING pic.twitter.com/ajvrGHsZGM — New Heights (@newheightshow) April 12, 2024

The pair were later spotted celebrating Easter at Jason and Kylie’s house in Philadelphia, where she reportedly met the couple’s daughters, Wyatt, 4, Ellie, 3, and Bennett, 13 months, for the first time.

Jason and Kylie, meanwhile, are entering a new stage in their lives as he announced his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in March. During his speech, Jason recalled his first encounter with Kylie, whom he married in April 2018.

“It was like she glided through the opening, an aura around her. Then she started talking and I thought, ‘Man, is this what love feels like?’” he gushed. “She was beautiful and smart, serious yet playful. I knew it right away.”