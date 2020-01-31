Gameday ready! The Super Bowl LIV is cause for celebration, and some of Us Weekly’s favorite stars have enviable plans to commemorate the big day on Sunday, February 2.

Shaquille O’Neal, for one, will be throwing a star-studded bash called Shaq Fun House. “It’s the No. 1 Super Bowl party ever created. This will be the fourth one, Miami,” the retired NBA star, 47, told Us on January 6. “Let’s see, Pitbull is going to be there. Diddy’s going to be there. I’m going to be there. Tiesto, DaBaby. Who else? A lot of superstars.”

O’Neal continued, “Gronk’s [Rob Gronkowski] going to be there. It’s going to be the No. 1 party in the world! We’ve been doing that for the last four years and we will continue to do it.”

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart has been planning her trip to Super Bowl LIV for some time, telling Us on January 5, “This year, it’s Miami and we have all our reservations already made. You have to have all the restaurant reservations made. They were made like months ago.”

Antoni Porowski, for his part, admitted his primary focus for Sunday was “snacks,” telling Us on January 22: “I love a pig in a blanket, and I love a good Dijon [mustard].”

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will play in the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Demi Lovato will perform the National Anthem, while Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take on this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Super Bowl LIV will air on Fox on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

To see what more stars like Dustin Lynch have in store for Sunday’s event, check out Us’ video filled with exclusive interviews above!

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi and Ingrid Meilan