Despite being the queen and king of the pop culture zeitgeist, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce really are Just Like Us — they love a good meal at a nice restaurant.

Since first being romantically linked in September 2023, the singer and the athlete have been spotted at various dining establishments from Kansas City to Manhattan, even venturing to Buenos Aires amid Swift’s South American tour.

So where do Kelce and Swift go to eat? Scroll down for a list of all their date night restaurants.

Prime Social (Kansas City)

Swift shocked fans when she took up Kelce’s offer to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023. After watching the tight end’s team beat the Chicago Bears, the pair drove off in a convertible to celebrate at a post-game party thrown by Kelce. He rented out Prime Social, a downtown restaurant with a rooftop cocktail lounge.

Sushi options start at $15 while pizzas are available for $14. The food menu is relatively small, but the beverage menu is extensive. There is even a cocktail named after Patrick Mahomes. The Ma’Homes includes George Dickel Bourbon, pomegranate, fresh lemon and champagne.

Catch Steak (New York City)

After Swift and Kelce made separate cameos on the October 14, 2023, episode of Saturday Night Live, they hit the afterparty at Catch Steak, which is located within the Maritime Hotel in the Meatpacking District.

Unsurprisingly, this Manhattan hotspot is known for steak and lobster, but they have an impressive selection of vegan and vegetarian options (as well as a gluten-free menu). An 8 oz. Wagyu steak sells for $98 while a half lobster costs $42. Since it was well past 1 a.m. when the party started, Kelce and Swift may have opted for snack food. Waffle fries with truffle oil are only $17 while chips and whipped avocado ranch are just $12.

The Waverly Inn (New York City)

The night following their SNL appearances, Swift and Kelce held hands as they walked into The Waverly Inn in the West Village on October 14, 2023.

Among the small plates are chilled jumbo gulf shrimp ($29) and local burrata ($35) while large plates range from chicken pot pie ($29) to iron skillet sea scallops ($61) to aged beef tomahawk rib chop for two ($265).

Piropos (Kansas City)

Swift watched Kelce’s team defeat the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22, 2023, and she stayed in town to enjoy a dinner date the following day. Kelce brought her to Piropos, an Argentinian restaurant that remained open late for the pair to enjoy their intimate dinner.

The restaurant is known for having an impressive view overlooking Kansas City’s downtown skyline, and the menu includes a $52 ribeye steak, $25 seafood ravioli and a $16 burger.

“Travis has been to Piropos a number of times and we were delighted to have him and Taylor visit earlier in the week,” co-owner Chris Worden told The Kansas City Star shortly after the couple visited. “Everyone was excited to have them in the restaurant.”

Elena (Buenos Aires)

Swift and Kelce dined at this restaurant, located inside Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires, on November 10, 2023, after her concert was rescheduled due to rain. Fellow diners clapped and cheered as the couple walked through the dining room.

Signature dishes include the dry-aged T-bone steak, grilled octopus and charcuteries board.