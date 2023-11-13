Travis Kelce had a full circle moment in his relationship with Taylor Swift — thanks to a meme about the now-couple.

The NFL star’s “New Heights” podcast “liked” a social media post on X (formerly Twitter) that referenced how he initially tried to meet Swift, 33.

The tweet was a play on the infamous Michael Jordan “and I took that personally” meme. “Travis when Taylor Swift wouldn’t meet him before her concert 😂😂,” read the original post from July alongside a photo of Jordan.

A fan responded on Sunday, November 12, jokingly writing, “That aged well.” The “New Heights” account was quick to “like” the reply, bringing the interaction to the top of followers’ feeds.

Of course, the initial post is in reference to Kelce, 34, revealing hat he was “butthurt” when attending the Eras Tour because he was unable to meet Swift.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Kelce told his podcast cohost and brother, Jason Kelce, in July on “New Heights,” noting that he planned to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his “number on it.”

While there was a bit of a missed connection between them at the time, it didn’t stop the pair from eventually kicking off a high-profile romance.

In September, Kelce invited Swift to come watch him play. The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer has since been spotted at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games to cheer on Kelce.

Earlier this week, Kelce used his NFL bye week as a way to cheer on Swift as she kicked off the South American leg of her tour. (Kelce is set to return to the field on Monday, November 20, as the Chiefs play the Eagles.)

The NFL tight end was spotted at Swift’s Saturday, November 11, show in Buenos Aires. After she ended the concert with a shout-out to Kelce, the musician ran off stage and kissed the football star during a passionate embrace. (During her last song of the night, “Karma,” Swift switched the lyrics to, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”)

The future for Swift and Kelce looks promising as the couple is preparing to go long-distance for a bit. While Kelce has to return to the United States for the rest of his NFL schedule, Swift will be playing shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo throughout the rest of November.

“Travis and Taylor are a very real couple, they actually spend a lot of one-on-one time together and have developed a very real connection,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They have very detailed plans coming up on how to stay together while she’s on tour and he has games.”