Travis Kelce is making Swifties swoon with just three letters.

Jason Kelce brought up Taylor Swift during the Wednesday, November 29, episode of the “New Heights” podcast while discussing Travis, 34, becoming the fastest tight end to reach 11,000 yards (and the only tight end in the Kansas City Chiefs organization to hit the milestone).

“At this point, it’s cool, but we don’t need to say congrats every time I get to a whole number,” Travis told his brother, who noted, “It is kind of nice though.”

“Shout-out to all my teammates for helping me get these records every week,” Travis replied.

Jason, 36, then teased, “You might not care about records but you know who does? A 92%er by the name of Taylor Swift. That’s right. She ‘liked’ an Instagram announcement from the Chiefs about you breaking this record.”

After relying on his catchphrase — “Alright nah” — Travis got sheepish.

“Thanks, Tay,” he said as the tone of his voice softened. “I appreciate you on the Chiefs page supporting the Yeti. Yeah … what’s this next question?”

“Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards?” Jason asked.

Travis appeared keen to change the subject. “I’m not sure that’s a good question,” he said. “Maybe, I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not. Have to ask her.”

Travis first mentioned Swift, 33, on “New Heights” in July when he said he wanted to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it when she brought The Eras Tour to Kansas City.

“I had somebody playing Cupid,” Travis told WSJ. Magazine earlier this month. “She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

The twosome went public in September after she was spotted at a Chiefs game.

“Everybody around me [is] telling me: ‘Don’t f–k this up! And me sitting here saying: ‘Yeah — got it,'” he told the magazine, noting that he’s been careful about what he reveals about their relationship. “That was the biggest thing to me: make sure I don’t say anything that would push Taylor away.”

Travis later traveled to Buenos Aires, Argentina, to watch Swift perform on November 11. The “You’re Losing Me” singer has since wrapped up her shows for the year, traveling to Kansas City to see Travis on Monday, November 27.

“They have very detailed plans coming up while she’s on tour and he has games. Taylor and Travis have the next few months completely laid out,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month. “They don’t want to start their relationship off with big gaps [in time spent apart]. They’re trying to be as much like a regular couple as possible.”

The couple’s future includes plans for holidays, per another insider.

“Travis has already started Christmas shopping and has some really special surprises [for Taylor] in store. Their connection is off the charts, and they can’t wait to celebrate together,” the second source said.