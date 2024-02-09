The Super Bowl LVIII press conferences have lost the plot when it comes to asking Travis Kelce about his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Kelce, 34, was asked to “complete this lyric” during a press conference held on Thursday, February 8.

“Karma is the guy on the … ” the reporter began. Kelce replied, “Chiefs, definitely.”

When prompted to finish the lyric further, Kelce didn’t put on his singing voice, instead asking for the “second question.”

👀 Travis Kelce asked to sing Taylor Swift song ‘Karma’ at Chiefs Super Bowl Press Conference “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs”#SuperBowlLVIII #Chiefs #NFL #TaylorSwift #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/s469vocS2Q — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) February 8, 2024

The somewhat awkward moment came nearly three months after Kelce attended one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in November 2023. At the time, Swift, 34, changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” in reference to Kelce.

Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me,” Swift sang “guy on the Chiefs.” When the show came to an end, Swift was caught running off stage to give Kelce a big kiss — their first major PDA since going public with their romance in September 2023.

Kelce reacted to the now-viral lyric change on his “New Heights” podcast after the concert. “I might have had a little bit of a clue,” he teased. “But definitely, when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh … she really just said that.’”

Fans hoped Swift would make the same tweak to her closing song while performing in Tokyo ahead of Super Bowl LVIII (Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11). Swift ends her run of shows in Japan one day before the big game, but thanks to time zones and private planes — plus a vote of confidence from the Embassy of Japan — she might just make it to Las Vegas before Sunday’s kickoff.

Kelce isn’t the only one getting asked about Swift’s songs during pre-Super Bowl press conferences. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes revealed his favorite Swift tunes on Monday, February 5.

“I mean the ‘Anti-Hero’ song, that one’s pretty sweet, so I would say that,” the 28-year-old told reporters. “But I do love ‘Love Story.’ It gets me every single time.”

Both Kelce and Mahomes have spoken at length about Swift — and her impact on the NFL this season — leading up to the Super Bowl.

“It’s been cool to watch and to be able to be a little big a part of it,” Mahomes said when asked about Kelce and Swift’s relationship on Monday. “It’s been one heck of a season, a heck of a run, and I’m glad that he’s [as] happy as he is.”