Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Walmart’s Patterned Dresses Are Pushing My Zara Ones to the Back of the Closet — Starting at $9

By
dress
Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For a lot of Us, a quick scan through Zara could easily turn into a rent-sacrificing affair. The styles, the fits, the quiet luxury vibes — we’re a little obsessed. But to spend hundreds (and hundreds) on a single shopping spree seems a little excessive, especially if you’re shopping on a budget . . . if only we had unlimited funds!

Or so we thought — we want unlimited funds for many reasons of course, but to buy Zara dresses is no longer one of them! We found printed dresses that look 110% Zara at a fraction of the price at Walmart. You’ll get the Zara aesthetic for under $30 and just as much style (if not more). It’s a fashionista’s dream come true! Check out some of our absolute favorites below.

Casual V-Neck Dot Print Dress

Walmart
Walmart

When a bestseller goes on clearance, we call it a sign from the universe to add to our closets. This one is a no-brainer!

See it!

Get the Floleo Casual V-Neck Dot Print Dress for $8 (originally $14) at Walmart!

Related: 13 Dresses That Come Straight From Sweden (Or Look Like It) — Starting at $22

Boho Short Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress

Walmart
Walmart

This dress is a flattering find. An elastic waist slims the waist while a midi length elongates the legs. Grab this pattern or one of 25 different ones!

See it!

Get the Enjiwell Boho Short Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress for $17 at Walmart!

Summer Beach Floral Sundress

Walmart
Walmart

Get ready to look like a 1960s beauty queen! This sundress has a vintage vibe and a high slit that will keep you cool all summer long.

See it!

Get the Alsol Lamesa Summer Beach Floral Sundress for $26 at Walmart!

Butterfly Print Long Maxi Dress

Walmart
Walmart

Darling is right! You just might feel like Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie with all these butterflies.

See it!

Get the Frontwalk Butterfly Print Long Maxi Dress With Pockets for $17 at Walmart!

Three-Quarter Sleeve Boho Mini Dress

Walmart
Walmart

Boho and chic, this dress will be your new summer wardrobe. Grab it in this blue-green hue, pink or orange. There’s no losing!

See it!

Get the Temofon Three-Quarter Sleeve Boho Mini Dress for $14 (originally $16) at Walmart!

Printed V-Neck Beach Dress

Walmart
Walmart

We can’t believe the deal before our eyes! This flowy dress pairs perfectly with any sandals and sunnies. Plus, it comes in sizes ranging from S-XXXL!

See it!

Get the Lenago Printed V-Neck Beach Dress for $9 at Walmart!

Floral Print Sexy Maxi Sundress

Walmart
Walmart

This maxi dress has a smocked corset waist that makes it ultra-flattering and a stretchy feel you could probably sleep in. Wins all around!

See it!

Get the Shermie Floral Print Sexy Maxi Sundress for $30 at Walmart!

Related: 19 Office-Appropriate Lounge Finds That Will Make You Want to Commute

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!