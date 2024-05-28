Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

For a lot of Us, a quick scan through Zara could easily turn into a rent-sacrificing affair. The styles, the fits, the quiet luxury vibes — we’re a little obsessed. But to spend hundreds (and hundreds) on a single shopping spree seems a little excessive, especially if you’re shopping on a budget . . . if only we had unlimited funds!

Or so we thought — we want unlimited funds for many reasons of course, but to buy Zara dresses is no longer one of them! We found printed dresses that look 110% Zara at a fraction of the price at Walmart. You’ll get the Zara aesthetic for under $30 and just as much style (if not more). It’s a fashionista’s dream come true! Check out some of our absolute favorites below.

Casual V-Neck Dot Print Dress

When a bestseller goes on clearance, we call it a sign from the universe to add to our closets. This one is a no-brainer!

Get the Floleo Casual V-Neck Dot Print Dress for $8 (originally $14) at Walmart!

Boho Short Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress

This dress is a flattering find. An elastic waist slims the waist while a midi length elongates the legs. Grab this pattern or one of 25 different ones!

Get the Enjiwell Boho Short Sleeve Chiffon Midi Dress for $17 at Walmart!

Summer Beach Floral Sundress

Get ready to look like a 1960s beauty queen! This sundress has a vintage vibe and a high slit that will keep you cool all summer long.

Get the Alsol Lamesa Summer Beach Floral Sundress for $26 at Walmart!

Butterfly Print Long Maxi Dress

Darling is right! You just might feel like Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie with all these butterflies.

Get the Frontwalk Butterfly Print Long Maxi Dress With Pockets for $17 at Walmart!

Three-Quarter Sleeve Boho Mini Dress

Boho and chic, this dress will be your new summer wardrobe. Grab it in this blue-green hue, pink or orange. There’s no losing!

Get the Temofon Three-Quarter Sleeve Boho Mini Dress for $14 (originally $16) at Walmart!

Printed V-Neck Beach Dress

We can’t believe the deal before our eyes! This flowy dress pairs perfectly with any sandals and sunnies. Plus, it comes in sizes ranging from S-XXXL!

Get the Lenago Printed V-Neck Beach Dress for $9 at Walmart!

Floral Print Sexy Maxi Sundress

This maxi dress has a smocked corset waist that makes it ultra-flattering and a stretchy feel you could probably sleep in. Wins all around!

Get the Shermie Floral Print Sexy Maxi Sundress for $30 at Walmart!