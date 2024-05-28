Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may seem a bit flippant, but a person’s favorite drink really does say a lot about them! Those who love sipping on cosmopolitans are usually fun and trendy, while those who prefer an old fashioned typically opt for things that are sophisticated and timeless. Knowing this, your style is likely in line with what you drink, which is why we rounded up our top 18 summer dress recommendations based on your favorite drink.

Whether your usual falls on the more tropical side like a piña colada, something more trendy like Aperol spritz or something simple like a Moscow mule, we’ve found a dress that matches your style. After all, there’s no way you’ll feel more put together in life than when going out and knowing that your drink matches your entire outfit. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite summer dress to match your drink!

Related: The 18 Best Memorial Day Dress Deals on Amazon — Starting at Just $15 Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change. Memorial Day weekend is officially here! If you’ve been waiting for the sales to start investing in your summer wardrobe, boy, are you in luck! We found 18 of the best Memorial Day deals on dresses from Amazon — and […]

1. One Daiquiri Darling: If you’re a daiquiri drinker, you’re likely also a beach-goer, which is why this relaxed, twisted front knit midi dress is perfect for pairing with it — was $47, now $30!

2. A Margarita Must-Have: Much like a margarita, this ruffled mini dress is fun and flirty, but also a classic summer go-to — was $39, now $31!

3. Look Cute With a Cosmopolitan: Cosmopolitan drinkers are trendy, fun and statement-makers, just like this satin pleated mini dress — $69!

4. Sex on the Beach: If you crave a sex on the beach, you’re likely also craving a tropical vacation where you’d wear this sunset-like, ombré maxi dress while walking by the water — $36!

5. Make It a Manhattan: Manhattan drinkers are likely sophisticated and confident and love to enjoy the finer things in life such as this designer-looking slip maxi dress that has a ruched bodice — $50!

6. When a Negroni Is Necessary: When a Negroni is a must for the night, so is this maxi dress, which has a sleek and sexy one-shoulder cutout design — $79!

7. Aperol Spritz: If you’re an Aperol spritz drinker, you clearly love a summer classic, similar to a white puff-sleeve mini dress like this one — was $49, now $37!

Related: 14 Lightweight Plus Size Summer Dresses That Won’t Make You Overheat Nothing is more necessary during the summer than a light, pretty dress! Whether you’re running errands or enjoying a vacation, dresses can take your relaxation to the next level. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding suitable options that fit well and look amazing can be tedious — but we’re here to help! From flouncy maxi styles […]

8. Old Fashioned: Timeless, sophisticated and refined are three words that describe old fashioned drinkers, and this maxi dress that has a classic silhouette, a dropped waist and boat neckline — $70!

9. Mimosas for Breakfast! Mimosa drinkers are more than likely brunch go-ers, which means they’re going to want to wear a brunch-worthy dress like this midi style that has a tiered skirt, smocked bodice and short sleeves — $50!

10. Espresso Martini: Espresso martini drinkers have two vibes: sophisticated and refined but also fun and want to keep the night going, which is perfectly emulated in this sleeveless satin maxi dress — $50!

11. Minty Mojito: If you’re ordering a mojito, your style is likely fresh and clean with a dash of minty fun like this maxi, cowl-neck slip dress — $85!

12. Mint Julep for One! If you’re a mint julep drinker, you likely love to get dressed up just to have a nice refreshing cocktail on a patio in a fun, tropical-style dress like this mini one — $89!

13. Bikinis and Bellinis: Made of sweet peach and prosecco and originating from Italy, Bellinis are simple, sweet and adventurous, which is exactly the vibe of this floral mini dress — $35!

14. Gin and Tonic: Simple, sleek and even a little sporty, gin and tonic drinkers will love this comfortable mini dress that can be dressed up with heels but also down with tennis shoes — was $31, now $26!

15. Long Island Iced Tea: A strong drink like a Long Island iced tea calls for a strong personality that would likely wear a bright and fun tropical maxi dress like this one — $30

16. Moscow Mule: Moscow mules are a go-to for a light, refreshing and fun drink, which pairs perfectly with this summery cutout mini dress — was $53, now $39!

17. Pass Me a Piña Colada: Piña colada drinkers will never miss a chance for a vacation somewhere tropical, which is why they must always have this European-style maxi dress on hand to pack in their suitcase — was $21, now $15!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

18. Where’s my White Russian? Those waiting on a White Russian at the bar will also likely be wearing a feminine but sophisticated-style dress like this maxi one that features a drop waist, cutouts and a smocked bodice — $89!