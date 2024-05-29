Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While there will always be a time and place for a good neutral outfit, the rise of the quiet luxury aesthetic and all of the beige and white outfits that have come along with it have gotten a little stuffy. If you ask Us, it’s time to bring some color and life back into our wardrobes (I mean, isn’t that what summer is for anyway)? And what better way to bring some vibrant hues back into your outfits than with a statement maxi dress that’ll have people “crossing the street” to see where you got it from — per reviewers.

The dress striking enough to get people to go out of their way to ask where you got it is the Kinstell Square Neck Ruffle Flowy Maxi Dress. To their surprise, you’ll tell them that you found it on Amazon for $30, which for them will be well worth crossing the street for.

Get the ​​Kinstell Square Neck Ruffle Flowy Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Related: These Are Our Top 18 Summer Dress Recommendations Based on Your Favorite Cocktail It may seem a bit flippant, but a person’s favorite drink really does say a lot about them! Those who love sipping on cosmopolitans are usually fun and trendy, while those who prefer an old fashioned typically opt for things that are sophisticated and timeless. Knowing this, your style is likely in line with what […]

Perfect for making bold moves this summer, this maxi dress comes in a variety of mood-boosting prints sure to help get you into the summer spirit. But that’s not all — it also has a flowy summer design with tie-straps, a tiered skirt and a smocked bodice.

Other shoppers must be tired of neutrals too, considering the 400+ who have purchased it in the last month and the 1,200+ people who’ve given it a five-star rating, and often happy review. One of those shoppers went as far as to say that it’s “their favorite summer dress” they’ve ever purchased on Amazon. “The material is light and flowy,” they said. “The straps were nice, but I tucked mine inside and actually prefer the strapless look. This dress is perfect for summer.”

Related: This Exceptional Sundress ‘Looks Way More Expensive’ Than It Is — On Sale for Just $30 Dresses and summertime go hand in hand. Airy cover-up dresses conceal swimsuits while T-shirt dresses provide relief when running errands. Honestly, there are very few instances where dresses wouldn’t be an ideal option as the weather warms up. If you’re looking for a new sundress to add to your seasonal collection, prepare to be wowed! […]

The dress styles best with heels, a woven hat and some dainty jewelry for things like cocktail hours, beach parties and date nights, but it can also be worn with tennis shoes on days where comfort is a necessity.

See it: Get the Kinstell Square Neck Ruffle Flowy Maxi Dress for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 29, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Looking for something else? Explore more from Kinstell here and shop more maxi dresses here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!