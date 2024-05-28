Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses and summertime go hand in hand. Airy cover-up dresses conceal swimsuits while T-shirt dresses provide relief when running errands. Honestly, there are very few instances where dresses wouldn’t be an ideal option as the weather warms up. If you’re looking for a new sundress to add to your seasonal collection, prepare to be wowed! We found a vibrant spaghetti strap sundress that shoppers can’t get enough of on sale for 15% off on Amazon!

This Dokotoo Spaghetti Strap Sundress is the epitome of boho chic. The lightweight dress features an airy fabric that’s soft on the skin and breathable. It has a scoop neckline and a tie strap detail to adjust at your leisure. While we adore the ruffle and tiered hemline, we can’t get over how many styles it comes in. The orange option comes with bright pink-filled diamonds. Shoppers can snag floral combinations and unique paisley print designs in women’s sizes XS-XXL.

Versatility is one of the things we like most. Fashionistas who prefer more laid-back looks can style this stunning dress with canvas sneakers or flat sandals. Shoppers who are on the hunt for more dressy ensembles can elevate this dress with platform wedges or high heels. The fun doesn’t stop with footwear. Accessories like denim jackets, lightweight cardigans and jewelry are perfect tools to enhance this sundress.

Verified Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving over the dress’ comfort, weight and unique prints. “I really love this dress. The neckline comes up high enough due to the adjustable straps so no cleavage is shown,” one five-star customer shared. “It is flowy and soft. I’ll be wearing this one with a long sweater or a jean jacket in the spring and look forward to summer wear.”

Another reviewer raved about unique details and how well the dress was received. “This [dress] is so comfortable and lightweight and just such a pretty pattern. [I received] many compliments and [the dress] looks way more expensive than it was!”

Sundress season is officially here! Bask the joy of flowy, vibrant summer style, courtesy of this spaghetti strap sundress that’s on sale for just $30!

