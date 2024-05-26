Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Dresses are the epitome of effortless and cool style. From running errands to hanging with the girls, a dress can help you achieve it all! Are you looking for a new dress? We found the cutest, useful midi T-shirt dress that you’ll practically want to live in this summer — and it’s 33% off now at Amazon!

This MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve T-shirt Dress with Pockets is nifty and chic. It uses a 65% rayon and 35% polyester material, and it has a cute belt tie. Also, it has pockets and is soft and stretchy, making it perfect for any event.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Short Sleeve T-shirt Dress with Pockets for $32 (was $48) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 26, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this dress, you could pair it with sandals for a toned-down, relaxed vibe. Or, you could rock it with heels for an elevated, sophisticated moment — it’s up to you! Further, this dress comes in 25 colors — we love the solid navy and solid sage variations — and has an S to XL size range.

While reviewing and gushing over this breezy dress, one Amazon reviewer said, “This is such a cute dress! I took this on a cruise and wore it to work. It’s so versatile. The material is super stretchy, soft, and thicker, so you can’t see through. Pockets are an added plus! Great value for the cost.” Another reviewer noted, “This material is so soft and thick enough that it is not sheer. It’s comfy, and the shape is highly flattering. The design is great if you are tummy-conscious, and it has POCKETS! I love this dress.”

So, if you need a simple and clean dress to wear to all your upcoming warm-weather events, this T-shirt dress could be your new bestie!

