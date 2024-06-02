Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is the best season to wear dresses — it’s warm outside, the sun is shining, and it’s the perfect to stay airy. Whether you’re running errands or hanging out with the girls, a versatile dress is the best way to do it all. We found an ultra-flowy and adorable maxi dress that we’re sure you’ll never want to take off this summer — and it’s only $35 at Amazon!

The Dokotoo Women Boho Maxi Dress is pretty and versatile enough to become a gem in your summer wardrobe arsenal! This dress uses 100% polyester for a breathable, sturdy option that will make you feel much more airy and breezy in warm summer weather. What we love most about this option is its slightly baggy silhouette adds some class and appeal to the garment, while its print adds a fashion-forward feel.

Styling this easy-going dress is simple, thanks to its billowing hemline and flowy demeanor. It features puffy sleeves and a smocked tiered design that adds plenty of volume and dimension. For instance, you could rock this dress with a comfy pair of flat sandals for a casual, relaxed vibe that emphasizes your need for comfort. Or, you could rock this dress with a pair of height-defying platform heels for a ‘70s-inspired look. Also, this dress comes in ten color and print options and has a S to XXL size range.

While ranting and raving about this frilly dress, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “This dress is not only adorable and stylish, it is incredibly comfortable. The lightweight fabric flows as you walk. The fit is true and doesn’t wrinkle. I took it out of the laundry basket after it sat for a week, and not one wrinkle.” Another reviewer said, “ The fabric is great, and the dress fits true to size.”

Additionally, summer is almost here, and it’s time to start (or finish) shopping for all your wardrobe essentials. If you need a new flouncy but slightly dramatic dress, this maxi style could elevate your summer style easily!

See it: Get the Dokotoo Women Boho Maxi Dress for $35 (was $39) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 2, 2024, but may be subject to change.

