Dakota Johnson is our muse of the moment. Whether she’s calling out talk show hosts or going rogue on press tours, the Madame Web actress is a breath of fresh air in the media trained world of Hollywood. Plus, she’s one of the only people who can actually pull off bangs — and that’s a serious feat!

The 50 Shades of Grey star is also our style inspiration, both on and off camera. While filming the rom-com Materialists yesterday in New York City, Johnson rocked a sundress from Reformation. Known for classic fashion in flirty and feminine silhouettes, this sustainable brand is a cool-girl favorite. Famous fans include Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Selena Gomez and Emma Stone.

And this floral frock is Reformation at its finest! Featuring tie straps, a sweetheart neckline and back smocking for a comfy and flattering fit, this midi is sophisticated and sultry at the same time! Keep scrolling to find out why this sundress is a summer staple.

Get the Nadira Dress for just $278 at Reformation! Also available in Petites and Sizes 14-24.

The Nadira Dress from Reformation is the perfect sundress for summer. Made from a lightweight georgette fabric, this breezy beauty will keep you cool on a hot day. And the cupped design of the bodice will give your chest a nice little lift. Bonus: Reformation offers free hemming and repairs on all purchases! So, you can get this dress tailored to your liking.

This dress is so dreamy for date night! Choose from three different color options — two floral patterns and a vibrant red. Picture this: you’re sitting at a wine bar, jazz club or alfresco restaurant sipping on a cocktail while this frock steals the show.

Take this timeless sundress from day to night! Simply switch up your accessories. When the sun is out, channel Johnson by teaming this floral frock with sneakers (she opted for black Converses, but you could also go with white kicks or colorful Sambas). And then in the evening, sub out the flats for heeled sandals or wedges.

Score this darling dress from Reformation before it sells out!

