Even though it’s summer, our skin doesn’t always reflect the sunshine outside. In fact, our complexion often resembles gloomy, overcast weather in the form of dark spots and discoloration. We long for the days when our skin used to bounce back with brightness and elasticity.

While we can’t undo the passage of time, we can uncover beauty secrets that will revive our youthful radiance! According to Molly Sims, the key to anti-aging is the antioxidant vitamin C. “Every person, I don’t care if you’re 20 or 50, you need a vitamin C cream,” the model and actress exclusively told Us Weekly. “For brightening, you need a vitamin C.” I took Sims’ advice and immediately purchased the Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which has since become the holy grail beauty product I can’t live without.

I’m not the only fan of this skincare staple from the cult-favorite beauty brand — Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor said that she’s “obsessed” with this brightening treatment. Infused with 15% Vitamin C, this serum targets all signs of premature aging and leaves your skin with a gorgeous glow. Short-term and long-term benefits you have to see to believe!

Get the Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum for $85 at Nordstrom!

The Sunday Riley C.E.O. 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum is a beauty product with endless benefits! It has honestly become a game-changer in my skincare routine, tackling dullness and uneven tone. Whenever I use this serum at night, I wake up to a dramatically brighter complexion. And whenever I use this serum during the day, my skin always feels hydrated and healthy. I’m usually hesitant to try new beauty products since I have very sensitive skin, but I’ve never experienced any irritation with this serum.

Look on the bright side with this top-rated serum from Sunday Riley! Formulated as THD ascorbate, the vitamin C quickly absorbs into your skin to firm, plump and brighten. The saccharide isomerate diminishes the appearance of pores, while the glycolic acid gives your skin a luminous glow. Polishing in the present and protecting for the future, this potent formula reduces both redness and wrinkles. Now you know why it’s called C.E.O. — this serum does it all!

So, what are shoppers saying about this vitamin C serum? “I tried every vitamin C serum on the market. This is by far the best,” one reviewer declared. Another shopper gushed, “Instantly wakes my skin up in the mornings and gives me a hydrated lit from within look!” And one customer called this product “my favorite vitamin C Serum. Great consistency — not sticky/tacky like other serums. Brightens face with regular use.”

