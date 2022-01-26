Phoebe Dynevor Says This Moisturizer Is ‘Key’ for Dry Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve always known that dry skin was a bad thing, but lately, it’s almost like it’s trying to prove itself as the worst of the worst. The cold, moisture-less air outside has been plotting with the artificial heat inside to really give a whole new meaning to dryness. If your skin was dry to begin with, it has no chance right now! With most products, at least.

Other products, however, are up for the job. We need something to not only replenish our currently dry skin but to also keep it from drying out again — all without breaking us out or leading to excess oil. But what? Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor has the answer!

Get the Sunday Riley Ice Ceramide Moisturizing Cream for just $65 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

Dynevor just recently recorded a video for Vogue, revealing her guide to taking care of dry skin and creating glowy makeup. We all know that the best glow starts with hydrated skin, which hasn’t always been easy for the actress to achieve. “When I was growing up I had mostly dry skin,” she said, “so I just kind of started layering on [products].” Luckily, she has now has upgraded from the Vaseline she used to spread all over her face, learning a “proper skincare routine” consisting of many Sunday Riley products.

“I’ve been obsessed with this brand ever since I first spent time in New York,” the UK native explained. The Ice moisturizer plays an important role in her current routine: “This is key to someone like me who has really dry skin. The Ice moisturizer. So I’m just going to put that everywhere as well,” she said, bringing it down to her neck after massaging it into her face!

This Ice cream (not that kind of ice cream, but we’d say it’s equally as refreshing — and better for your skin) is rich yet lightweight. It’s non-comedogenic and it has no artificial fragrances, sulfates, parabens, gluten, soy or phthalates. It’s also cruelty-free. If you’re looking for balanced, smooth, bouncy, baby-soft skin, it could very well be your new holy grail. If you’re going to invest more in just one product, we say to make this the one, especially at this time of year!

This cream claims to replenish skin with ceramides, while beet root extract addresses skin dehydration, coconut extract moisturizes and pomegranate sterols provide antioxidant support, which may result in a stronger moisture barrier to protect skin from environmental stressors. Learn more on Amazon — and claim your jar to start experiencing the benefits ASAP!

