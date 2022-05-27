Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is coming, so it’s time for a double dose of vitamin sea and vitamin C. After a gloomy winter and a shady spring, we’re ready for some sunshine! But getting a sun-kissed glow requires more than just SPF. The best skincare starts with a brightening serum that brings out our natural radiance from within. What if we told you there’s a product out there that simultaneously brightens and tightens?

Introducing Bliss’ Bright Idea serum! Formulated with a dynamic duo of vitamin C and tri-peptide, this collagen-protecting product firms skin and boosts elasticity. Bye-bye, dark spots! Hello, hydration! I recently started using this serum, and I’ve already noticed that my skin looks brighter. It’s pure Bliss! Shop this top-rated serum right in time for the sun-soaked season.

Get the Bliss Vitamin C Serum for Face for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 26, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Bliss Vitamin C Serum for Face packs a punch with powerful ingredients that enhance your complexion. Formulated with the most effective, non-irritating form of vitamin C, this serum plumps skin and diminishes the appearance of dark spots. Tri-peptide boosts skin elasticity, while glycerin retains moisture and enhances hydration. The result? A healthy summer glow that improves skin texture and tone.

According to Healthline, “Vitamin C is touted as one of the best anti-aging ingredients on the market — and the key to maintaining a smooth, even and glowy complexion.” You heard it hear first! Maintain a youthful glow while protecrting your skin from free radical damage with this vitamin C serum from Bliss! And did we mention that it’s clean, cruelty-free and planet-friendly? Support your skin and the environment at the same time!

I have very sensitive skin, so I’m usually hesitant to try new skincare products (yes, I do realize the irony in writing about beauty products). But since this serum features a gentle form of vitamin C, I decided to give it a go. And to my surprise, I haven’t noticed any harsh skin irritation. After applying this serum at night, I wake up to a brighter complexion from my boost of vitamin C. The pleasant citrus aroma is another perk!

I’m not the only fan of this brightening serum! One reviewer reported, “My skin is also probably in the best shape it’s been in a while, noticeably brighter.” And one shopper with “hypersensitive skin” said, “This stuff is amazing…This is the only vitamin C I have ever been able to use without a horrible reaction.”

The future looks bright with this Bliss Vitamin C Serum!

