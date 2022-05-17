Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s happening! It’s really happening! ILIA has launched a new product, and it’s unlike anything else we’ve seen. As one reviewer has already said, it’s something they’ve been waiting for their whole life, and we have to agree. It’s a triple threat serum and it has Us even more excited than we are for an ice cream cone on a sunny day.

Skincare lovers — it’s true! ILIA has finally launched a supercharged vitamin C serum, and it’s even better than you’ve ever dreamed of. This is an instant “add to cart” kind of product and truly an amazing way to start your day, every day!

Get the C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 for just $64 at ILIA!

ILIA has many cult-favorite products, including Jennifer Aniston’s facialist’s go-to mascara, but this first-of-its-kind serum may be the next one to go totally viral. So what makes it so special? Not only does it contain potent, encapsulated vitamin C (L-ascorbic acid) to brighten and firm, but it also contains mineral SPF 40 to protect from UV, blue light and pollution. Oh, and it’s not done there. It also contains niacinamide to smooth and refine skin texture and minimize the appearance of pores!

The key ingredients? Phenomenal. But all of the other little details matter too, such as how this serum has a nourishing, waterless base and uses encapsulation technology to maintain the formula’s stability and efficacy. And if you’re stuck on the fact that the SPF protection is mineral, let Us calm your nerves.

Mineral sunscreen is great for sensitive skin, but it sometimes tends to leave a white cast. That’s why this serum is offered in three translucent tones, from extra light to extra deep, that disappear into skin and solely leave a glow behind! Note that this is not a foundation, so there’s no coverage. You can always wear makeup on top!

Get the C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 for just $64 at ILIA!

The good news just keeps on coming, because this serum is non-comedogenic, fragrance-free, gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan. It comes in a handy pump bottle too — all of which can be recycled!

This C Beyond serum already has a small handful of reviewers, and it’s no surprise that they’re loving it, calling it a “game-changer.” They say it’s “so smooth and hydrating” and that the finish is “like a glowy filter in real life.” They love how it “fully absorbs into the skin and dries down so nicely,” and they say it “feels really nice, especially heading into summer.” Perfect timing!

You can use this serum on its own for a natural day or layered over and under other products. Just try to let any earlier layers fully absorb before using C Beyond for the best results!

Get the C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 for just $64 at ILIA!

Looking for something else? Shop more facial skincare and makeup here and check out all of ILIA’s current bestsellers here!

Want to shop more product picks? Check out some of our other faves below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!