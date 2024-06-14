Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Accessories are a fun way to spruce up any ensemble. From jackets to lightweight kimonos and duster coats, there are so many chic styles to try out. If you’re looking for an airy style to rock this summer, take some inspo from Katie Holmes.

Related: Step Out in a Pair of Slingback Pumps Like Selena Gomez (for 93% Less) I often forget about certain wardrobe staples until I desperately need to wear them. Trust me, nothing is worse than realizing your signature white tee is dirty or ripping your favorite pair of jeans. My latest fashion conundrum occurred when I was tearing my closet apart looking for a pair of simple black pumps, only […]

On Monday, June 10, the actor channeled luxurious style while attending the 17th annual Chanel x Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner. Holmes layered a black bodysuit with a black lacey Chanel jacket and a matching skirt. Her look was one for the books due to the glistening floral and lace details!

This luxe look is an ideal style to recreate, especially now that the weather is warming up. The price tag on Holmes’ sheer look is so expensive, it’s not even listed on the designer brand’s website. However, we found a near spot-on lookalike available for just $25 on Amazon!

Get the MakeMeChic Floral Lace Kimono for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Trendy Amazon brand MakeMeChic has an eye-catching Floral Lace Kimono that you’ll feel like a queen in. The flowing sheer top has lacey floral details and dreamy bell sleeves. It comes with a tie front option so you can cinch the waist or leave it open at your leisure. Best of all? It has a slight stretchy so it’s roomy and comfy.

We absolutely love how versatile this jacket is. You can pair it with a black midi skirt and a sleeveless bodysuit to recreate Holmes’ look for a dressy night out on the town. It looks great paired with a white tank and denim shorts for an elevated but casual outfit. You can even rock it as a swimsuit cover-up the next time you head to a pool party. You’ll want to wear it over and over again!

Love Katie Holmes’ luxurious kimono? Act fast because you can recreate her look for just $25 with this flowy sheer kimono!

Get the MakeMeChic Floral Lace Kimono for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 14, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Love Jennifer Lawrence's $340 Tote Bag? Get the Look for Just $60 at Amazon Let’s be honest: A handbag can make or break a look. That’s why it’s crucial to select the right back for your outfit or needs. Whether you’re running errands for kids, heading out with the girls or catching a plane, a tote bag can be an easy option to keep in your rotation! Jennifer Lawrence, […]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out more from MakeMeChic here and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!