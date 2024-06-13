Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: A handbag can make or break a look. That’s why it’s crucial to select the right back for your outfit or needs. Whether you’re running errands for kids, heading out with the girls or catching a plane, a tote bag can be an easy option to keep in your rotation! Jennifer Lawrence, known for starring in the Hunger Games saga and Silver Linings Playbook, has incredible acting chops and a distinct fashion style. Her latest look (and handbag) proves it.

Recently, Lawrence was spotted while traveling (in an airport) in a look that emphasizes her need for comfort. She wore a yellow button-down top paired with slouchy red trousers along with a white T-shirt and black slippers. The standout of the look is her woven leather tote bag by Naghedi. While Lawrence’s tote costs $340, we took it upon ourselves to help you get the look for less. We’re proud to say we found a similar look-a-like option on Amazon — and it’s only $59!

This Queenoris Woven Bag is the perfect accessory for any season — seriously! It uses a polyurethane, vegan leather outer for a durable feel that will make the bag last long. Also, it has a large carrying capacity and is a suitable option to take to work, a night out on the town or a simple afternoon of running errands.

Get the Queenoris Woven Bag for $59 (was $70) at Amazon!

Styling this bag is not hard — thanks to its luxe, streamlined appearance. For example, you could throw it on with a button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers for a trendy, modern look. Or, you could rock it with a sleek, simple midi dress and sandals for an easy outfit. We love this bag because it’s so versatile and neutral. Further, it comes in ten colors, and we’re sure you’ll love it!

While reviewing and gushing over this woven tote bag, one Amazon reviewer said, “The quality of this is amazing, and the material is so buttery soft. I’m really enjoying this as a good everyday bag!” Another reviewer added, “I love this bag. It looks like a designer bag and is very comfortable. I can place so much in it.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy way to carry all your summer essentials, take a page out of the book of Jennifer Lawrence and opt for a tote bag. If you want to channel Lawrence’s style, this look-a-like tote bag can help you do it easily!

