Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe, but summer is almost here! What’s more, it’s the season of effortless dressing and statement handbags. Whether you’re going on vacation or hanging out with the girls, having the right handbag can make or break your look. If you’re looking to add a new summer handbag to your rotation — we’re here to help!

Related: 17 Easy Spring Handbag Finds Under $100 Handbags are one of our favorite categories of fashion — seriously! They are the perfect piece that ties an outfit together. When it comes to accessories in spring, the brighter and bolder, the better. Whether you prefer everyday tote bags or shoulder bags, now is a great time to revamp your accouterments. But sometimes, finding […]

From structured leather bags to decadent crochet options, there is a summer handbag that matches your sartorial aesthetic without emptying your wallet. We rounded up 15 summer handbag finds starting at just $17 that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This shoulder bags is minimalistic and cute — just $17!

2. Quilt, Please! We love Vera Bradley here at Us, and we’re sure this bucket crossbody purse will be up your alley, too — was $75, now just $33!

3. Rainbow Bright: You’ll love this hobo bag for its colorful beads and easy carrying — was $169, now just $110!

4. Denim Princess: This Coach Soho bag comes decked out in denim for a fun, flirty feel — just $395!

5. Closet Staple: This hobo bag is a simple option that’s perfect for toting all your essentials — was $25, now just $20!

6. Elegant Vibes: We love this straw bag because of its pearl adornments and top-handle design — just $33!

Related: 14 Cutest Handbags for Spring and Summer Starting at Just $14 Now that it’s officially spring, it’s time to swap out our winter accessories for new seasonal staples. If you ask Us, you can never have enough purses! Some of the hottest handbag trends of the moment include woven textures, pastels and beads. So, we went on a mission to find inexpensive options that are in […]

7. On Trend: This shoulder bag has a crochet texture that’ll help you get in on the crochet trend at an affordable price point — just $62!

8. Beach Babe: We think this leaf top handle bag will look amazing sitting beside you on a beach — just $89!

9. Closet Staple: This small leather crossbody bag is compact and functional — was $198, now just $119!

10. Knitted Knits: You’ll love this shoulder bag because it’s easy and lightweight but it can hold all your essentials — just $120!

11. Elevated and Easy: This Marc Jacobs tote bag is popular due to its size and durability — just $225

12. Vacay Ready: This crocheted raffia bag can hold you sunscreen and your phone — just $70!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Classy Queen: This Tory Burch mini tote is classy and pretty enough for any summer event— was $248, now just $174!