Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It’s hard to believe, but summer is almost here! What’s more, it’s the season of effortless dressing and statement handbags. Whether you’re going on vacation or hanging out with the girls, having the right handbag can make or break your look. If you’re looking to add a new summer handbag to your rotation — we’re here to help!
From structured leather bags to decadent crochet options, there is a summer handbag that matches your sartorial aesthetic without emptying your wallet. We rounded up 15 summer handbag finds starting at just $17 that we’re sure you’ll love — read on to see our picks!
1. Everyday Essential: This shoulder bags is minimalistic and cute — just $17!
2. Quilt, Please! We love Vera Bradley here at Us, and we’re sure this bucket crossbody purse will be up your alley, too — was $75, now just $33!
3. Rainbow Bright: You’ll love this hobo bag for its colorful beads and easy carrying — was $169, now just $110!
4. Denim Princess: This Coach Soho bag comes decked out in denim for a fun, flirty feel — just $395!
5. Closet Staple: This hobo bag is a simple option that’s perfect for toting all your essentials — was $25, now just $20!
6. Elegant Vibes: We love this straw bag because of its pearl adornments and top-handle design — just $33!
7. On Trend: This shoulder bag has a crochet texture that’ll help you get in on the crochet trend at an affordable price point — just $62!
8. Beach Babe: We think this leaf top handle bag will look amazing sitting beside you on a beach — just $89!
9. Closet Staple: This small leather crossbody bag is compact and functional — was $198, now just $119!
10. Knitted Knits: You’ll love this shoulder bag because it’s easy and lightweight but it can hold all your essentials — just $120!
11. Elevated and Easy: This Marc Jacobs tote bag is popular due to its size and durability — just $225
12. Vacay Ready: This crocheted raffia bag can hold you sunscreen and your phone — just $70!
13. Classy Queen: This Tory Burch mini tote is classy and pretty enough for any summer event— was $248, now just $174!