I’ve dreamed of owning a designer handbag my whole life, but I’m still a long way away from being able to afford one. Luckily, more and more affordable brands are coming out with high-quality bags that rival the look and feel of designer bags for a fraction of the cost. In fact, there are dozens of options under $100 that could fool even the most highly-trained designer connoisseur. I pulled together 12 gorgeous handbags, crossbodies and totes that are all available on Amazon. With any of these, you could walk down Rodeo Drive and fit right in with the multi-millionaires and their Birkins!

Best Affordable Handbags

1. Better Than Hermes? If a Birkin is out of budget (relatable) this Dasein bag looks eerily similar with its square shape and top handles. Plus, you can choose from 30 color options — was $71, now just $50!

2. Two in One: Sure, this vegan leather handbag looks like it came straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalog, but I’m obsessed with the fact that it comes with a matching wallet — just $50!

3. Closet Staple: Need a trusty everything purse that goes with any outfit? This little shoulder bag (that happens to be an Amazon bestseller) fits the bill and it’s under $20 — just $16!

4. Patent Leather Moment: For those special nights out, why not complete your outfit with this eye-catching patent leather handbag that comes complete with gold hardware? No one will believe it costs less than $500 — just $50!

Best Affordable Crossbody Bags

5. Fan-Favorite: Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers adore this quilted Lola Mae crossbody for its quality construction and spacious interior — just $22!

6. Bling Bling: Save this SG Sugu bag for your date night or an evening on the town — the long gold chain completely dresses up the bag making it ideal for special occasions — just $22!

7. Designer Alert! A real designer bag for under $100? Michael Kors knew exactly what he was doing when he designed this travel-friendly crossbody — just $74!

8. Sporty Spice: With a comfortable nylon shoulder strap, this UTO crossbody was made for all sorts of adventures, yet it doesn’t skimp on that elevated quality thanks to the vegan leather exterior, gold hardware and removable mini purse — just $26!

Best Affordable Tote Bags

9. Your New Favorite Work Bag: Jet to the office in style with this beautifully designed leather tote that can seamlessly fit your laptop, water bottle and a change of shoes if need be — just $47!

10. Never-Ending Bag: The long bucket style of this Montana West bag is super spacious and can even be used as an overnight bag for short weekend getaways — just $40!

11. Designer for Less: Is this the new Loewe bag? Nope, but with the unique marbled leather, this Kattee bag could easily pass for it — was $88, now just $54!

12. Viral Sensation: Everyone loves Marc Jacobs’ iconic tote bag… but that price point is a little stressful. You can emulate the same energy with this Cosetten tote that’s a fraction of the cost — just $31!