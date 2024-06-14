Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Sometimes, especially during summer, you really don’t feel like getting dressed. Whether you’re running errands or hanging around the house, having loose fashion finds in your sartorial Rolodex can help amplify your comfort. If you’re looking for flowy or flouncy numbers, we have covered! Or, if you want a matching set to literally take the guesswork out of getting dressed, there is something for you!
Whether you’re into dresses or trousers, the summer practically calls for you to gravitate towards loose silhouettes. We rounded up 13 loose summer fashion finds to wear when you don’t feel like getting dressed — read on to see our picks!
1. Everyday Essential: These linen pants are cool and calm — just $10!
2. Casual Energy: We love this linen 3/4 sleeve crewneck blouse because it pairs well with trousers or jeans — just $9!
3. Elegant Lady: This 2-piece outfit uses pleats for dimension and texture — just $42!
4. Vacation Ready: You could throw on these high waisted palazzo pants with a T-shirt and sandals for a relaxed look while vacationing — just $8!
5. Matchy, Matchy: This pants set is a versatile option that you’ll want to practically live in this summer — just $34!
6. Rich Mom Vibes: This 2-piece outfit has a soft, luxe feel and looks amazing with stiletto heels — just $41!
7. Resort Realness: If you have a trip coming up or you’re just running errands, this 2-piece set can help you do it all — just $42!
8. Living In Color: This maxi dress is perfect for the diva who loves making a colorful, fun statement — was $43, now just $37!
9. Luxe And In Charge: This one shoulder midi dress has a goddess energy about it thanks to its silhouette — and we love its pleated skirt — just $35!
10. Prints, Please: This button down shirt dress comes in many different prints and patterns that are sure to catch your attention — just $30!
11. Closet Staple: If you need a little dress to throw on to accomplish your daily tasks, this short sleeve T-shirt is right up your alley — was $48, now just $38!
12. Buttoned Up: This gauze button-up shirt offers plenty of duality — meaning you can wear it to the office or out on the town — just $60!
13. To Chill Or Not To Chill: You can lounge around the house in this tiered flutter sleeve maxi dress or you can run errands in it — just $98!