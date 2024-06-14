Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to finding the best pool bag for rich moms, they can’t have just any bag. They need the best of the best, which is why we’ve spent days upon days searching for one that has both the style and the quality they would require. Well, after combing through pool bag after pool bag on the internet, we can call off the search! We officially found the one pool bag that fits all of the rich mom criteria.

From European getaways to tropical resort vacations and even just everyday beach trips, rich moms will be using their pool bag practically every day throughout the summer. This means it not only needs to be stylish on their arm, but it also needs to be durable to last through all of the wear and tear it will go through. The one we can say is up for the task is the Pinstripe Zipper Tote from the travel-expert brand, Aloha.

Matching sleek rich mom style, the tote bag comes in two pinstripe color options, black and white. One of the bag’s most notable and important features is that it’s waterproof, which is absolutely essential for keeping rich mom goods safe, like phones, wallets, iPads, jewelry — you get the picture. It’s able to do this thanks to the brand’s signature nylon fabric, which will hold up against years of use.

Big enough to carry everything from pool toys to snacks and books, the pool bag has a 19-inch width and 14.5-inch height. Making it easy to throw over the shoulder, it features a durable strap that has an 8-inch drop. In case of the inevitable drink spills and snack messes that come with kids, the bag can be easily cleaned up with a washcloth or thrown into the washing machine on a delicate wash cycle.

It comes in at $68, which is a little on the pricer end for a pool bag, but like the mentality many rich moms have, this tote bag provides quality over quantity. This also makes it a more sustainable pick, knowing it’ll outlast many of the cheaper pool bags on the market. You can also snag it with a deal on your first order and get it for 20% off, and then get 20% off all future orders that are over $200!

