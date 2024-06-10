Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Swimsuit shopping can be so annoying because most of the time the trends don’t flatter every body type. That’s not the case with this year’s fashions! There are so many options for everyone, and at Walmart, a ton of them are on sale! You’ll strut into any beach club or pool day feeling your best with these swimsuits. Get ready for endless confidence with the hottest styles. We could hardly believe these discounts, so you’re in for a treat!

Related: 15 One-Piece Swimsuits on Sale Up to 50% Off — Starting at Just $10! It’s finally almost summertime! What’s more, whether you’re planning a vacation or hanging with the fam, having a functional, fashionable one-piece swimsuit is optimal. But sometimes, the price tag for a new piece can be daunting — but that’s why we’re here to help! Amazon has so many one-piece swimsuits on sale, and you should […]

1. Take Up to 53% Off Somer Swimwear!

Our Absolute Favorite: This one-piece suit features all of the trendy elements we’re loving this year — it has a cool cutout, great support, comes in a ton of colors and offers tummy control action so you can feel your most confident! — Get 53% Off!

Not your style? See all Somer Swimwear at Walmart!

2. Take Up to 57% Off Etinyo Tankinis!

Our Absolute Favorite: Don’t want to show your tummy but also want a suit that shows off your personality? Etinyo has got you covered with this gorgeous printed tankini that comes in 10 playful patterns — Get 57% Off!

Not your style? See all Etinyo at Walmart!

3. Take Up to 44% Off Dokotoo Swimwear!

Our Absolute Favorite: It’s no surprise that swim dresses are making a return (we have the coquette trend to thank for that!). Traipse around in the water all summer in this fun and flirty swim dress — Get 44% Off!

Not your style? See all Dokotoo at Walmart!

4. Take Up to 50% Off Moshu Swimwear!

Our Absolute Favorite: Few swimsuit cuts are quite as flattering as high waisted designs. This one from Moshu is the cutest of all with the one shoulder silhouette and eye-catching side tie! — Get 50% Off!

Not your style? See all Moshu at Walmart!

5. Take Up to 27% Off Zando!

Our Absolute Favorite: Unleash your inner tomboy with this unique swimsuit. It features boy shorts and a tankini cut for those who want a bit of extra coverage — Get 27% Off!

Not your style? See all Zando at Walmart!

6. Take Up to 30% Off Relleciga!

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone needs a strapless swimsuit in their collection, and this is one of the best. The structured design will stay in place as your swimming, plus the ruching has a slimming effect too! — Get 30% Off!

Not your style? See all Relleciga at Walmart!

7. Take Up to 47% Off Hilor!

Our Absolute Favorite: Sheer paneling and attention-grabbing zigzags make this suit a must-have for girls trips or honeymoons. it offers a bit of sex appeal without being too revealing — something that everyone will love and you’ll feel confident in! — Get 47% Off!

Not your style? See all Hilor at Walmart!

8. Take Up to 46% Off Chase Secret!

Our Absolute Favorite: Swimwear that feels like pajamas? Sign Us up! This two-piece is so comfortable you may just curl up and take a beach nap in it! — Get 46% Off!

Not your style? See all Chase Secret at Walmart!

9. Take Up to 23% Off Shewin!

Our Absolute Favorite: Hot mama! This gorgeous swim dress will have you feeling incredible whether you’re strutting down the beach or relaxing by the pool — Get 23% Off!

Not your style? See all Shewin at Walmart!

10. Take Up to 50% Off No Boundaries!

Our Absolute Favorite: Get into the summer vibes with this brightly colored high-waisted two-piece. Wearing it will instantly boost you mood and have you feeling your best! — You save % Off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not your style? See all No Boundaries at Walmart!