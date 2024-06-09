Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally almost summertime! What’s more, whether you’re planning a vacation or hanging with the fam, having a functional, fashionable one-piece swimsuit is optimal. But sometimes, the price tag for a new piece can be daunting — but that’s why we’re here to help! Amazon has so many one-piece swimsuits on sale, and you should snag them while you can!

From chic ruffled designs to more calm and casual vibes, there is a one-piece swimsuit that will meet all your needs this upcoming summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 summer-ready one-piece swimsuits on sale at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Risqué Queen: We love this one-piece swimsuit because of its strappy, sexy open back design, and it’s vibrant color — was $20, now just $10!

2. Crossed Up: This one-piece suit is perfect for showing skin and having maximum coverage thanks to its crisscross design — was $30, now just $20!

3. Vintage Energy: If you need a little extra push, this vintage padded push up one-piece will help you do just that— was $61, now just $33!

4. Elegant Vibe: This one-piece has tummy control and it has ruching — was $47, now just $36!

5. Minimally Simple: This one-piece has a square neckline and edgy spaghetti straps— was $83, now just $50!

6. Colorblocked: For those who have a knack for bold colors, this one-piece is perfect for making a bold statement — was $35, now just $31!

7. Prim and Pretty: This one-piece has a ruffled neckline and extra straps for a fashionable, fun option— was $35, now just $26!

8. Neon Chic: This one-piece is so cute and the bright pops of neon colors will complement any skin tone — was $29, now just $24!

9. Backless Extravaganza: This ruched one-piece gives off major Baywatch vibes— was $33, now just $15!

10. Take The Plunge: We love this one-piece for its plunging neckline and mesh overlays — was $35, now just $27!

11. Cut Out Princess: You’ll love this one-piece if you like cutouts and showing a little skin — was $34, now just $18

12. Versatility First: This one-piece allows you to change the strap position and create a multitude of styles — was $45, now just $28!

13. Goddess Realness: This one-piece has a pleated front for volume and dimension — was $108, now just $58!

14. ’80s-Inspired: This asymmetrical ruffle one-piece will help you channel your inner ’80s Barbie energy — was $38, now just $30!

15. Vacay Ready: If you like eye-catching prints, this one-piece is right up your alley— was $40, now just $35!