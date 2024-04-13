This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

We are in full swimsuit shopping mode right now. We might be more excited for summer 2021 than any summer ever before, and that’s pretty major considering we’re always super excited for summer. We really want to make a splash this year as we dive back into the world of Caribbean vacations, day-long pool trips and carefree sunbathing.

That means we’re going to need an assortment of fabulous, flattering one-piece swimsuits. We’re down for a variety of looks, but the one thing we want them all to have in common is a waist-cinching design that will leave us feeling confident and photo-ready. We found 17 one-piece bathing suits that do just that, and many are even under $30 — so what are we waiting for? Let’s link you to these beauties!

17 Waist-Cinching One-Piece Swimsuits

1. The mesh panels on this plunging Tempt Me swimsuit lead the eye to concentrate on the natural waist!

2. If you’re looking to show some skin, you’re going to love the cutouts on this Aqua Eve swimsuit!

3. The ties wrapping around this SweatyRocks swimsuit will seriously flatter your silhouette!

4. This deep v-neckline bodysuit has chic ruching for added flair and dimension!

5. This plunging ruffled one piece is sure to make you the star of any beach or pool day!

6. Made with stretchy shapewear fabric, this classic one-piece from Kim Kardashian‘s Skims swim line is versatile and flattering. One shopper gushed, “The way this bathing suit snatched my waist I immediately ordered it in another color!!!”

7. A belted swimsuit delivers style and stomach shaping at the same time. This shoulder-tie belted one-piece looks so luxe!

8. This ruched high cut monokini is super modern and has a sexy edge that will become your swimwear favorite!

9. This popular CHYRII one-piece has a criss-cross cutout design that will undoubtedly complement your beach bod!

10. This ruched one-piece slims your figure from top to bottom! One reviewer reported, “Great tummy control, good coverage in the rear end, and I love the high back for covering fat rolls.”

11. Here’s another take on a belted-one piece where the belt contrasts the main shade of the suit. This Smart & Sexy one-piece‘s neon is totally trendy too!

12. Mixing leopard and floral prints already won Us over, but we really adore how this flouncy Lulus Carly swimsuit creates a triangle shape at the stomach for a cinched-in shape!

13. The way this CUPSHE swimsuit dips low and adds on a wider lace trim at the neckline is stunning and so flattering. The vertical stripes also contribute to the figure-flattering look!

14. Swimdresses are on the verge of a major breakout moment, so we’re hopping on the trend early on with this pretty Summer Mae one-piece!

15. If you’re more on the daring side when it comes to fashion, you’ll love this high-cut one piece. It packs major ’90s vibes, and feels like something the female cast of Saved By The Bell wore during their college days!

16. This ruched one piece has a chic cutout that will hep you stay covered up but show some skin!

17. The ruching on this RXRXCOCO swimsuit is just one reason why it’s such a big hit on Amazon!

18. For those who prefer to look uber-sexy while sunbathing, this criss cross plunge one piece is right up your alley!

19. If you love retro designs, you’ll practically gravitate towards this scalloped hem one piece because of its vintage cues and its modern waist-cinching properties!