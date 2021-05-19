Here’s How to Wear This Crochet Cover-Up On and Off the Beach

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love a cute cover-up, but sometimes we don’t even bother with them. They can feel like a waste of money, especially if we don’t actually get around to going to the beach or pool very often. We can’t wear them anywhere else — they just hang in the closet, taking up space. And so, we end up wearing a T-shirt and denim shorts over our swimsuit instead.

But do we feel as cute or as comfortable in that tee-and-shorts combo as we would in a stylish cover-up? Doubt it! So what can we do? We can find a cover-up that works just as well on the beach as it does out to dinner!

Get the Jeasona Bathing Suit Crochet Lace Cover-Up for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

This highly-reviewed cover-up definitely stole our attention as soon as we spotted it. It’s made of a gorgeous crochet lace, and its material is 100% cotton for extra softness and breathability. It’s has a mini dress silhouette, hitting around mid-thigh, plus three-quarter sleeves with scalloped trims. The trim at the neckline and hem is so adorable too — it’s like teeny-tiny pom poms!

In back, this cover-up plunges low for a mostly open look, and there are tassel ties that add an extra chic accent. The amount of detail put into this piece is astounding for its low price! But we know what you’re wondering: How do I wear this piece on and off the beach?

For the beach, we think you know what to do. Slip this piece on over your swimsuit. Done! We also specifically love the white version for a new bride to bring on a tropical honeymoon. But what about off the beach? It’s see-through! Yes, but it also leaves just enough room for some essential layering. Try wearing it over a fitted cami or tank mini dress, whether you go for black, white or a pop of color underneath. You could also try a bandeau bra and a high-rise mini skirt underneath, or even a nude slip dress, maybe layering on top with a lightweight, partially open jacket. As for shoes, we can easily see this piece with both heels and sneakers!

This Jeasona cover-up comes in both white and beige, both of which work so well with the pretty crochet lace. We can’t pick a favorite!

