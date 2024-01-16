Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no better feeling than being the first to know about a trend or product release. Most of Us can relate to the thrill and think of a time when we, too, were ahead of the curve and “started” a trend — be it a fashion, food, decor or beauty fad. (Using long socks as hair curlers? Been there, done that!)

If being in on the action is your goal, we’re here to help you crush the competition in the athletic shoe department. Reebok just dropped an updated iteration of its already bestselling Nano training shoe, and let Us tell you: you’ll want to wear it everywhere. If the X3s are a hot commodity, just imagine what the new and improved X4s are capable of! The Nano X4 has everything you want in a training shoe, including fashion and function.

Get the Reebok Nano X4 Training Shoes for $150 at Zappos!

It was designed to be the most breathable Nano yet thanks to all-new Flexwave material and a mid-foot ventilation panel. These features make each shoe ultra-lightweight and durable, keeping feet cool even with intense activity (which is a major plus — nobody wants sweaty feet!). Compared to the Nano X3 and X2 shoes, the X4s are more compact; in fact, they were designed to maximize performance by removing unnecessary material, seams and overlays.

A built-in cushioned midsole technology works to stabilize your foot during lifts, runs and HIIT (high intensity interval training) workouts, ideal for those days when you really want to push it and tackle your workout with stride. Without the extra weight, you can comfortably run, jump, walk, stretch, lift and do whatever else you need to accomplish in these kicks!

Oh, and they simply couldn’t be more stylish. Sleek and chic, these trainers can be worn with sweatpants and a sweatshirt for a relaxed look — or with flared leggings and a sweater for a functional-yet-trendy aesthetic. Versatility, people! They come in solid shades like black and white along with brighter hues like orange, red and gray, so you can choose the shoe which best suits your wardrobe.

And here’s the thing: These were just released last Friday, so you’ll be the first to introduce this style to your friend group. You’ll be flooded with compliments — guaranteed! They just may be our new favorite pair of athletic shoes. And if you’re hoping to be more active in 2024, what better motivation than a cool pair of Reeboks you can wear to the gym, to the trail or out on a walk with the girls?

