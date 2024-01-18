Waltz Into Spring With This Pretty, Flirty Floral Dress

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinking about spring is one of the only things that helps stave away the winter blues. The warm breeze, the flowers coming back to life, and brighter days ahead remind you that there’s so much to look forward to, especially when you can ditch the hoodie and sweatpants and wear gorgeous new fits again without freezing to death.

But just because it’s freezing cold outside right now, that doesn’t mean you can’t invite a few springlike outfits into your wardrobe, especially if they happen to be affordable and great-looking.

What if we told you that, for less than $30, you can get a beautiful dress adorned with pretty pastels and flowers as well as everything else that feels like springtime? Guess what! You can, but you need to head on over to Walmart right now.

Get the Hanerdun Floral Belted Dress for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

The Hanerdun Floral Belted Dress is a long, elegant floral dress with a crew new, puffy long sleeves, and a flowy, pleated A-line skirt. It’s also emblazoned with some gorgeous flowera all over as well. It ties in the back, and cuts a slimming silhouette thanks to its tie closure.

This is a dress that you can wear with a nice, warm coat even if it’s pretty cold outside. It’s perfect for pairing with a thick coat and warm shoes, because it covers most of your body. Plus, it’s the perfect piece for wearing for brunch, church, or other outings while it’s still cool outside.

Buyers absolutely love this dress, and they have plenty of positive things to say about.

“Very happy with this dress!” wrote one shopper. “Good quality, I like the length too. Great for office or weekend brunch.

“I got two!” another commented. “Lovely look. Easy wrap, comfortable. I got 2 in different colors. Really lke it.”

