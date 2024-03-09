Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One of the best things about spring and summer is that you can have your toes out and not feel weird. Whether it’s fancy flip-flops or decadent heels, it’s almost time to saunter around town in breezy, toe-showcasing shoes. Do you need a new pair of slides to do everything in this upcoming spring? Further, we found a height-defying, fashion-forward pair of slide sandals by Crocs — and they’re 25% off right now!

The Crocs Brooklyn Slide will help you elevate your cool, nonchalant spring vibes by adding a cute platform sole to your ensembles. It features a thermoplastic upper, lining and footbed for a comfy and efficient option. Also, it comes in three colors and has a 4 to 11 size range.

Get the Crocs Brooklyn Slide for $41 (was $55) at Zappos!

To style this pair of slides, you could throw them on with your favorite loungewear set and take care of your daily duties. Or, you could rock with billowing jeans and a tee for a relaxed but stylish look. Furthermore, the beauty of these slides is that they can pair well with everything you already have in your closet.

In regards to these trendy and chunky slides, one Zappos shopper said, “I purchase as Christmas present for my daughter. She loves them. They’re very comfortable and make her feel tall. The shoe does run short (size up). I love seeing her smile while wearing them & it is quite often.” Another reviewer noted, “They look and feel great!”

Slides are never not needed, and these platform silhouettes will keep you looking chic while providing the utmost comfort.

Want to see some other options available on Zappos? Shop more slides we found below:

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Crocs here, don’t forget to scope out the Zappos sale section for more great finds!