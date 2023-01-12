The 9 Best Slides to Rock With Socks in Colder Weather

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Who said you could only sport sandals in the summer? Don’t just save your slides for the pool — wear them in the winter with socks! This casual-cool look is a street style staple, with celebs from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes rocking the trend. The unexpected combo has even graced the runways, proving that it’s very much in vogue (and coincidentally, it’s also in Vogue Magazine).

Once you get past the sheer surprise of socks and slides, it’s actually a pretty clever move. Slides cost much less than winter boots or even sneakers. Most slippers aren’t suitable for outdoor use, whereas sandals provide the proper traction. And then cozy socks cover up your feet so you’re not cold! Genius.

With all of this in mind, we gathered our favorite slides to pair with socks in chilly weather. Take these shoes from running errands to lounging around the house. Probably not the best idea for date night, but you do you! Make a fashion statement with these nine stylish slides from Zappos.

These Ugg Fluff Yeah Slides

Starting strong with these iconic Ugg slides! Made with the brand’s signature sheepskin, these super soft slippers are appropriate for indoor or outdoor use.

Was $100 On Sale: $70 You Save 30% See It!

These Sorel Buckle Slides

Buckle up, because these buckle slides from Sorel are going to take you on a cushioned ride! One shopper gushed, “These sandals are really comfortable and stylish. The quality is outstanding.” Plus, they’re on sale for over 50% off!

Was $100 On Sale: $42 You Save 58% See It!

These Adidas Aqua Slides

When we think about pulling off sandals and socks, we think of these legendary Adidas slides. Trendy and timeless at the same time, these sporty shoes are never going out of style.

$23.00 See It!

These Classic Crocs Slides

Crocs are known to be one of the comfiest shoes on the planet, and these lightweight slides are no exception. You can even add some Jibbitz Charms to spice up the look!

Was $30 On Sale: $23 You Save 23% See It!

These Shearling Ugg Slides

These shearling slides from Ugg are cozy like a blanket for winter, yet open and airy for summer. In other words, a year-round shoe! This shopper echoed our thoughts: “I can dress these up or down. Wear them no matter the season.”

$100.00 See It!

These Sperry Float Slides

Don’t sleep on these rainbow Sperry slides! The vibrant design will rock your socks off.

$40.00 See It!

These Puma Cool Cat Slides

The name says it all — these black and pink Puma slides will make you one cool cat. According to one review, “These are the comfiest slippers ever. Very lightweight, has enough grip, and is easy to clean.”

Was $30 On Sale: $29 You Save 3% See It!

These Koolaburra by Ugg Slides

Pretty in pink! These fuzzy slides give you the Ugg look at a more affordable price. “Excellent winter sandal!” one customer declared. “These furry sandals have just enough fuzz to keep your toes warm on a winter’s day and they slip right on.”

Was $60 On Sale: $36 You Save 40% See It!

These Coach Udele Slides

These Coach slides may just be the chicest shoes on this list! Featuring Coach’s classic logo, these luxe sandals will fit in from the couch to the country club.

$95.00 See It!

