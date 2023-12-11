If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.
The Best Women’s Slides of 2024
From celebrities to athletes, every who’s-who is loving slides. Casual slides are the season’s hottest trend, on par with white sneakers or Crocs. While stilettos, wedges, and pumps are great for going out, your feet need a break every once in a while. And when you’re running errands or traveling, a pair of slides is trendy and practical.
Best of all, these chic, walking-friendly shoes are available in every color, material, and design you can think of. Finding your perfect match can result in hours of endless browsing, so skip the agony and scroll below to check out our review of the best women’s slides of 2024.
A Style Guide To Shopping for Slides
Prioritize comfort
A great pair of high-quality women's slides offer a welcoming break from pain-inducing footwear like high heels and stuffy boots. Opt for slides that have an ergonomic design to relax your muscles, and allow you the liberty of blister-free walks.
Easy to slip on
The whole point of a pair of slides is that they are stylish slip-ons, so the slip-on design should be easy and convenient. Some slides may have a velcro strap or buckle. While these do help you adjust the size, they might be frustrating if you just want to slip into your shoes and get out the door.
Adjustable
As mentioned above, some slides have adjustable straps or buckles. While you may find the right shoe size, sometimes you might want a tighter fit on top. Broad and narrow foot dimensions may affect how the slides fit you, and an adjustable strap allows a snug fit without being too loose or tight.
Choosing the Right Slide
Figure out your usage
Are you heading to the beach or jumping in the shower with your slides? Or are you looking for a pair to lounge around at home? No matter what your day looks like, you will find women's slides for all occasions, but the real triumph is finding a suitable pair. For instance, faux fur slides are an excellent option for casual outfits or comfort around the house, but they won’t fare well at a pool party, beach, or when you are out camping. Look for a pair that will suit your specific needs.
Decide your aesthetic
Slides for women come in all shapes and sizes, from athletic and sporty aesthetics to pastel colors, flirty designs, and edgy patterns. So when picking a pair, you need to figure out what tickles your fancy. Do you like your slides in solid colors or funky cheetah patterns? Are you a neutral diva or a pastel princess? Whatever you prefer, you’ll find something you like.
Finding the right size
This is the tricky part for many buyers. When you’re looking for women's slides, you can either go with your usual shoe size or one size up. The better option is to always opt for a size bigger than your usual shoe size to ensure a comfy fit. That said, going a size up only works well with slides that aren’t too big or broad. Slides are typically made with rubber, synthetic material, and EVA padding, all materials that expand and compress. So don’t panic if they feel a bit snug initially — slides take some time to break in.
Important Features
Waterproof design
Most slides for women are waterproof because this design is ideal for athletic and outdoor activities. Athletes prefer ergonomic and waterproof slides in showers post-practice or workout sessions, and similarly, the quick-drying and water-resistance ensure that you can wear your slides anywhere you want, be it the beach, pool, or other water-related activities.
Footbed cushioning
Besides its multipurpose utility, women’s slides feature a thick platform, soft footbed, and padding to maximize your comfort. The cushion padding ensures that your sole does not feel hard underneath the heels.
Special designs for foot issues
Premium quality slides for women are not just fashion-forward and trendy but also improve the health of your feet. Overall, the build, durability, padding, and arch support all enhance foot relief. Some slides also offer comfort against common foot issues like plantar fasciitis, flat feet, heel spurs, and athlete’s foot.
Reviewing the Best Women's Slides of 2024
Adidas Adilette Womens Slides
Pros
- Gender-neutral design and look
- Adjustable strap design ensures a snug fit
- Provides relief for tired feet
- Supports foot arch
Cons
- Might smell if not properly dried
Cushionaire Womens Slides
Pros
- Non-slippery, cushioned footbed
- Available in trendy designs and color choices
- Thick platform ensures happy heels
Cons
- Finding the right size can be challenging
Under Armour Womens Slides
Pros
- Padding underneath straps prevents chafing
- Rubber sole provides traction
- Long-lasting, tear-free synthetic materia
Cons
- Lacks adjustable straps
New Balance Womens Slides
Pros
- Durable construction resists wear and tear
- Great for all-day use
- Supports higher foot arch
- Athletic, sporty aesthetic
Cons
- Top strap and sides may cause blisters
Puma Womens Slides
Pros
- Trendy colors and designs
- Extremely lightweight construction
- Snug fit and anti-slip sole design
Cons
- May make squeaking noises when walking
People Also Ask
Q: What if I get the wrong size women's slides?
A:It is always better to exchange the wrong size slide for the right one. Small sizes may cause discomfort, swelling joints, calluses, and blisters, whereas overly large sizes may increase the risk of tripping.
Q: How do I style women’s slides with my outfits?
A:Women’s slides are versatile and easy to style with any outfit. Obviously, slides are not fit for formal settings, but they look great with jeans, sweatpants, skirts, and flirty summer dresses. Experiment with styles, colors, and textures to create a fashionable look.
Q: Where can I use slides for women?
A:Women’s slides are extremely functional. Barring a few exceptions, you can wear them almost anywhere. Slides are great for post-workout, camping, beach trips, and traveling. They are not fit for working out, walking, or running.
Q: Are slides only for women?
A:Slides are a gender-neutral accessory, so most pairs are advertised and sold as unisex. Double check that they pair you buy is in the right shoe size scale - men's or women's.
