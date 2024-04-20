Taylor Swift has been up to a lot during the fortnight.

In a YouTube short posted on Friday, April 19, Swift, 34, gave fans a glimpse into her daily life by sharing intimate moments with her three cats, boyfriend Travis Kelce and in the kitchen perfecting her cinnamon roll recipe. She also took her skills to the pickleball court.

In a scene from the video, Swift flashed a Kansas City Chiefs-branded paddle (a nod to Kelce’s NFL team) as she hit the court. Swift wore a fitted white shirt and matching sneakers, which popped against her lavender athletic skort.

Swift’s lilac bottoms are made by Pop Flex Active, whose $60 Pirouette skirt has gone viral on social media long before the pop star donned one.

“From a team full of Swifties … this truly is our WILDEST DREAMS come true,” Pop Flex Active’s official Instagram account wrote on Friday.

The lavender version of the flared skort had initially been sold out, but given Swift’s appearance, the brand decided to bring it back for a brief window.

“We released a limited amount for presale. This is not a drill,” a post on Pop Flex Active’s Instagram Story page read, noting any ordered versions will ship in July.

Swift’s pickleball ensemble is hardly the first time she’s followed the trends. When she attended Coachella earlier this month, she stepped out in the popular Halara skort. Swift, who attended the music festival with 34-year-old Kelce, paired the piece with a fitted black top, oversized leather jacket, Stella McCartney handbag and a “New Heights” hat. (The baseball cap, supporting Kelce’s podcast, had been sold out but also reopened its preorders after Swift wore one.)

The Grammy winner featured the pickleball outing and more items in a “recap” video to promote her recently released album, The Tortured Poets Department. The lead single is called “Fortnight,” inspiring a fan social media challenge of the same name for fans to share how they spend their fortnight period.