Jason and Travis Kelce can’t restock their “New Heights” hats fast enough after Taylor Swift rocked one at Coachella.

“New Heights Hats are BACK IN STOCK!!!” the official “New Heights” account wrote via X on Monday, April 15. “Order yours today at http://homage.com/newheights.”

The account then shared there was a second restock of the hats, subsequently writing via X, “New Heights Hats are BACK IN STOCK (AGAIN). Limited quantities available, order yours at http://homage.com/newheights.”

Swift, 34, made headlines when she wore a green baseball cap featuring Travis and Jason’s podcast name, “New Heights,” at the music festival on Saturday, April 13. She paired the hat with a Halara pleated skort, fitted black top, oversized leather jacket and crossbody Stella McCartney purse.

Travis, also 34, sported sunglasses, an oversized flannel shirt and a Happy Gilmore baseball cap.

The pair, who began dating during summer 2023, were spotted in the crowds at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, watching performers like Ice Spice and Jack Antonoff. During Antonoff’s set with his band Bleachers, Swift and Travis packed on the PDA.

“Taylor and Travis were in the wings of the stage watching the Bleachers set,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly. “Taylor and Travis were screaming, dancing and full-on making out during the set.”

At one point during the performance, Travis lifted Swift into the air while she clutched a drink. After the moment was uploaded by a fan via TikTok, social media users couldn’t get enough.

“I just imagine her being like, ‘I wish I could see the crowd…’ and him being like, ‘bet.’ 😭😂,” read one fan’s comment, while another joked that Travis picked up Swift “like a cat.”

A third user wrote, “Imagine you’re like ten rows back watching Dom Dolla and all of a sudden you’re making eye contact with Taylor Swift lolol.”

Ahead of their appearance in the California desert, a source told Us that Swift and Travis were “renting a house in the area” for the festival. Coachella aligned with a break in both of their schedules — Travis has been filming Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? during his NFL offseason while Swift has been performing internationally on her Eras Tour.

“Taylor is very excited about the opportunities Travis is getting and fully supports him,” a separate insider told Us. “[But] she wants him to be conscious of his schedule. The only issue is making sure they can see each other.”