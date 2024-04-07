Your account
Every Tennis-Inspired Outfit Zendaya Wore on the ‘Challengers’ Press Tour

Every Tennis Inspired Outfit Zendaya Wore on the Challengers Press Tour
ZendayaGetty Images (2)

Zendaya is bringing the drama from the tennis court to the red carpet while promoting her new movie, Challengers.

The Emmy winner stars as Tashi Duncan in the drama, directed by Luca Guadagnino, a tennis prodigy whose career is cut short by an injury. She starts coaching, eventually turning her husband (Mike Faist) into a tennis star. When he finds himself in a losing streak, she sets up a challenger event against his former best friend, and Tashi’s ex-boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).

To promote the romantic drama, due in theaters April 26, Zendaya embraced tennis-inspired silhouettes and colors, such as green and white. She rocked Louis Vuitton outfits — some custom and others vintage — and Bulgari jewels to most events (she is an ambassador for both brands).

Coming straight off the Dune 2 press tour, Zendaya opted not to just change up the clothing but her hair, going blonde in late March. “That’s why I dyed my hair. Just so it felt like a different press tour. A little reset,” she told Vogue ahead of the Sydney Challengers premiere in April.

Scroll down to see all of Zendaya’s Challengers press tour fashion:

Zendaya

Zendaya

