Zendaya was ready for a fashionable battle at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London.

The 27-year-old actress graced the Thursday, February 15, red carpet in a cyborg-inspired catsuit from Mugler. First seen on the fashion house’s haute couture fall/winter 1995 runway, the one-piece features a completely transparent breastplate, armor-like shoulder pads and robotic chaps that fell into pointed-toe pumps. Zendaya went topless underneath the intricate design and accessorized with Bulgari jewelry.

The Thursday style statement comes after Zendaya has been blessing Us with look after look while promoting Dune overseas. At the Paris premiere on Monday, February 12, Zendaya was a must-see in a textured two-piece by Louis Vuitton after slaying in a strapless ivory number by Alaïa at a photo call a few hours prior.

Her fabulous fits perfectly complement the film’s desert theme. In Dune: Part Two, Zendaya portrays Chani while Florence Pugh stars as Princess Irulan. The movie, which hits theaters on March 1, follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. The first film, which premiered in October 2021, is set in the distant future and sees Atreides cope with being thrust into war on the desert planet Arrakis.

To see more of Zendaya’s Dune press tour looks, keep scrolling: