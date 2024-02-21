Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet just proved that they are on the same page when it comes to fashion.

The pair attended a press conference for their new movie, Dune: Part Two, in matching leather jumpsuits from South Korean brand Juun.j’s spring/summer 2024 collection. The pieces featured a zip front, a belted waist, knee pad detailing and a zip on each ankle.

Zendaya, 27, opted for a pale pink version of the jumpsuit, which she wore partially zipped and off the shoulder. She accessorized with matching pink boots and a simple silver pendant necklace. She wore her wavy hair parted to the side and sported black winged eyeliner, long lashes and glossy lips.

Chalamet, 28, wore a gray version of the jumpsuit with the zip half-way down. He accessorized with a matching pair of gray boots and layered silver chain necklaces.

Their outfits, which evoke a kind of sci-fi, futuristic quality, are reminiscent of the stillsuits — army colored full body suits designed to retain moisture in the desert planet Arrakis — that Zendaya and Chalamet’s characters wear in the Dune movies.

The movie’s costume designers, Jacqueline West and Bob Morgan, opened up to Vogue about the design process in anOctober 2021 interview.

“The first time we had everyone try them on was just incredible,” West said. “Timotheé [Chalamet] started crawling on the floor and doing his sand walk, then Rebecca [Ferguson] was practicing her jiujitsu. It was so gratifying to see not just how great they looked but also how their body language changed once they were wearing them.”

Dune: Part Two picks up where its prequel, Dune, left off. It follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he teams up with the Freman people to enter into war with House Harkonnen. It is set to be released in theaters on Friday, March 1.